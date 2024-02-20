Women's tennis: Huskies handle Stony Brook, but fall to Rutgers





The UConn Women's Tennis Team will play Xavier on Feb. 10 at Magic Lincer Tennis Club. The program fell to Musketeers 7-0. Photo by Evan Rodriguez, Associate Sports Media Editor/The Daily Campus After a 7-0 loss to Xavier, the UConn women's tennis team had a chance to get back to their winning ways last weekend. On Friday, they welcomed Stony Brook University to town and took care of business, securing a 5-2 victory. On Sunday, in another home game, Rutgers defeated UConn in a game that also ended 5-2. Stony Brook Results It started with three doubles matches, two of which went in UConn's favor. The third remained unfinished, but senior Nansi Toskova and freshman Isabella Asenov won 5-2 over freshmen Cornelia Bruu-Syversen and Darian Perfiliev of Stony Brook before the match was called off. Junior Isabel Petri Bere and freshman Caroline Hinshaw set the tone for the Huskies in the first match of the day, defeating sophomore Debby Mastrodima and freshman Mia Palladino 6-0. In match No. 2, juniors Olivia Wright and Maria Constantinou kept the wins going for Connecticut, defeating sophomore Kristi Boro and freshman Elena Lobo-Corral 6-3. After collecting all the doubles points, the Huskies continued to rack up wins in singles. They reeled off four wins in a row to increase their lead, but dropped the last two on their way to victory. Petri Bere and Hinshaw each won their matches in straight sets. Petri Bere beat Boro without dropping a game (6-0, 6-0) and Hinshaw defeated Perfiliev 6-3, 6-0. Every other singles match in this one ended in a tiebreaker set, starting with Wright versus Palladino. Palladino won the first tightly contested set 7-5, but Wright came back with 6-2 and 6-3 victories to win the match. Next up was Constantinou who took on Lobo-Coral. Constantinou secured the first set 6-2, but Lobo-Coral came roaring back with a 6-4 result in her favor. In the tiebreak, Constantinou was in control the entire time and won 6-3. Stony Brook's Seawolves didn't appear to be close to a shutout, so Mastrodima and Bruu-Syversen made sure they picked up some wins in the final two games of the day. Mastrodima earned the first victory for Stony Brook against freshman Victoria Matos with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. In the last game, Bruu-Syversen and Asenov played one of the best games for both teams in the entire season. The first set went back and forth, but it went Asenov's way: 6-7 (5-7). Bruu-Syvers showed great resilience in the second set with a 7-5 victory, but set three was the real nail-biter. Ten wins were needed to determine the tiebreak winner and Bruu-Syversen rose to the challenge with a 10-8 victory. Rutgers results As has been the case all year for UConn, they started off by securing the doubles point in this match. They won the first two games and advanced to the third thanks to the Constantinou/Wright and Petri Bere/Hinshaw combinations. Both matches ended with a score of 6–3 and the unfinished third match ended 5–3 with Asenov and Toskova leading the way. After dominating doubles, UConn came out swinging in singles. Wright added to her team's best-win total, defeating junior Jackeline Lopez in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) for overall win No. 19 of the year. However, after that big win, things started to get worse for the Huskies. Then, junior Minchae Kim and senior Daira Cardenas defeated Hinshaw and Asenov in straight sets (6-2, 7-5 and 6-4, 6-2), respectively. Sophomore Mai Nguyen defeated Petri Bere in a match that had to go to three sets. That match ended 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-3, dropping Petri Bere's team leading singles record to 16-6. In another match that required a tiebreak set, freshman Naomi Karki defeated sophomore Cameron Didion by a score of 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3. Finally, senior Amira Badawi defeated Constantinou in another three-set thriller that ended with a score of 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. After starting three matches scoreless, Rutgers stormed back and won all five remaining singles matches to snatch the win away from the Huskies. That leaves Connecticut with a 5-3 record heading into their next game. Next one UConn returns to action on Friday, February 23 as they travel to Chicago, Illinois for a Big East matchup against DePaul.

