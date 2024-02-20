Flames from Liberty University





LYNCHBURG, Va. A total of six Liberty hockey student-athletes Reagan Underwood , Ellie Livingston , Gianna Molenaar , Anna Molenaar , Olivia Kirkpatrick And Ashlee Bucksar were named to the 2023 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Scholars of Distinction list. A total of six Liberty hockey student-athletesAndwere named to the 2023 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Scholars of Distinction list. Each student-athlete earned the award for achieving a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.90 or higher during the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year. They are six of 261 Division I hockey players in the country to receive the award. Underwood is now a four-time NFHCA Scholar of Distinction recipient, and Livingston is being recognized with the award for the third time. Gianna Molenaar has now been awarded twice, while this is the first time Anna Molenaar , Olivia Kirkpatrick And Ashlee Bucksar received the awards. Underwood, a senior, started all 20 games for the Lady Flames during the 2023 campaign. She earned her bachelor's degree in digital media and journalism: video editing and is now pursuing a master's degree in promotional and video communications. The midfielder earned All-BIG EAST first team honors and was named to the NFHCA All-South Region second team. Underwood finished the season with five goals in a season, along with six assists and 16 points (career highs). The senior scored the winning goal on a penalty shot in overtime of Liberty's 2-1 win over Indiana Aug. 27 in Lynchburg. Livingston, a junior from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is studying biomedical sciences. The forward appeared in all twenty games and scored a total of two goals, four points and six shots (four on goal). Gianna Molenaar , a second-year defenseman, played in all 20 games during the 2023 fall campaign and made 13 starts. The Collingswood, NJ native is majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology. Miller and the Liberty defense finished second in the nation in goals against average (0.91) in 2023. Miller and the defensive unit recorded eight shutouts and finished No. 5 in the nation in shutouts per game (0.40). Anna Molenaar , a second forward, appeared in all 20 games and scored one goal, two points and four shots (three on goal). She scored her first career goal in a 5–0 win at Georgetown, October 27. A native of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, Miller is studying digital media and journalism, sports journalism. Kirkpatrick, a defenseman, redshirted during the 2023 season. The freshman from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, is studying psychology/developmental psychology. Bucksar, a freshman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, also redshirted this past season. The attacker is a business administration and supply chain management major. The NFHCA will announce the NFHCA Division I National Academic Team Awards on Wednesday. The NFHCA Division I National Scholar-Athlete will be announced next Monday.

