ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: Hong Kong moves closer to Olympic berth thanks to novice wins





The Hong Kong men have reached the knockout stages at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in South Korea and are two rounds away from a place at this year's Olympic Games. Baldwin Chan Ho-wah's win on his debut secured an impressive 3-0 victory over Serbia in the final group matches in Busan on Tuesday, sending Hong Kong into the first knockout round second in their group on Wednesday. The last 16 matches start later on Wednesday, with the winners reaching not only the quarter-finals here but also the Paris Games.

Hong Kong was forced to change teams after Ho Kwan-kit injured his left ring finger in a defeat to Sweden on Sunday. The 26-year-old hit his paddle hand on the edge of the table, resulting in internal bleeding that ruled him out of the rest of the tournament. Wong Chun-ting has not yet lost a match at the team championships in Busan. Photo: ITTF Yiu Kwan-to intervened to help Puerto Rico beat 3–1, after which another rookie, in world number 137 Chan, scored a goal against the Serbs. Lam Siu-hang had defeated Marko Jevtovic 3-1 and Wong Chun-ting passed Aleksa Gacev 3-0 before Chan got his chance against Peto Zsolt. The 19-year-old split the first two matches before winning the next two. “I think my performance was okay and I'm super happy now,” he said. I had the lead in the second game, but gave it away due to lack of experience and not having enough tactics up my sleeve. I haven't made too many mistakes, so these are valuable experiences. If you had asked me before the tournament, I wouldn't have expected to play because Wong, Lam and Ho are our core players. But accidents happen and I proved I was ready to take it a step further. Assistant coach Leung Chu-yan praised the debutants. The fact that Lam, our number 2 player, beat their top player [Jevtovic] must have changed the player's mood, he said. Wong was solid as ever and Chan certainly played to his standards. Chan's recent form has been very good and we want our younger players to have a chance at the world championships. In the women's game, Hong Kong had a rest day and a last-16 bye on Tuesday after topping their group by beating Austria, Australia, Portugal and Kazakhstan. The draw was due to take place late on Tuesday, after the group matches had ended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/sport/hong-kong/article/3252606/ittf-world-team-table-tennis-championships-hong-kong-closer-olympic-place-thanks-rookies-wins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos