Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is closing in on the first staff with the Crimson Tide





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. On Monday, Alabama Football reportedly filled the final two openings on the offensive staff. According to multiple reports, Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is expected to take on the same role and Georgia Southern offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis will accept the tight end coaching position on Kalen DeBoers' initial staff. Kapilovic replaces Scott Huff, who joined Ryan Grubb on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff, and Ellis fills the void left by Nick Sheridan's expected promotion from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks replacing Grubb. These hires follow last week's official announcement by Alabama that defensive line coach Freddie Roach was promoted to head coach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie was promoted to assistant head coach. Kapilovic, 55, who accepted the Baylor position on Dec. 12, 2023, had spent the past four seasons at Michigan State. Previously, he was the offensive line coach at Colorado (2019) and North Carolina from 2012-2018. Kapilovic's time at North Carolina saw him in several roles outside of the offensive line, including offensive coordinator and associate head coach, two titles he held alongside offensive line coach during his final four years on staff. He has coaching experience at Alabama, serving as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2001 to 2005. Ellis, 35, played quarterback at UAB from 2007 to 2011 and immediately joined the staff as a graduate assistant from 2012 to 2013. Most of his experience comes from Western Kentucky (2014-2016, 2019-2021), where he held various positions including offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers coach. He has been the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Georgia Southern since 2022, where the offense ranked No. 18 nationally in total offense in 2023. SOURCE: Alabama is expected to hire Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis as tight ends coach. He has been an assistant at WKU and USC, where he coached QBs. @RyanCFowler first reported the move. Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 19, 2024 The reported hires would supplement DeBoer's initial staff with 10 on-field assistants. Here's a look at the completed staff: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Nick Sheridan

Running backs/assistant head coach: Robert Gillespie

Wide receivers/co-offensive coordinator: JaMarcus Shepard

Tight ends: Bryan Ellis

Offensive line: Chris Kapilovic

Defensive coordinator: Kane Wommack

Defensive line/head coach: Freddie Roach

Linebackers: William Inge

Defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator: Colin Hitschler

Defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist (Photo: Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/5285711/2024/02/19/kalen-deboer-staff-alabama-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos