Jannik Sinner makes the Top 3, Mover of the Week | ATP tour





Movers of the week Sinner makes the Top 3, Mover of the Week ATPTour.com takes a look at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, as of Monday, February 19, 2024 February 19, 2024 ATP tour Jannik Sinner has risen to a career-high No. 3 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

By ATP staff A three-tournament week on the ATP Tour saw ABN AMRO Open finalists Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur reach new career highs in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, while Facundo Diaz Acosta also made a big splash thanks to his title run at the IEB+ Argentina Open. ATPTour.com takes a look at the climbers in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings from Monday 19 February. No. 3 Jannik Sinner, +1 (career high)

Sinner extended his winning streak to 15 matches at tour level to claim the crown at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. The 22-year-old's victory in the championship match against De Minaur has lifted him above Daniil Medvedev and into the Top 3 for the first time. He is the highest ranked Italian player in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. No. 9 Alex de Minaur, +2 (career high)

Despite his latest defeat, De Minaur continued his impressive early season form with his personal best in Rotterdam. The Australian recorded his fourth Top 10 victory of the year against Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals and also defeated the in-form Grigor Dimitrov at the indoor ATP 500. De Minaur's efforts have moved him up two places to ninth in his career. . You might also like: History: There will be no one-handed backhands in Monday's Top 10 No. 45 Alexander Shevchenko, +12 (career high)

Another dynamic baseliner who made waves in Rotterdam was Alexander Shevchenko. The 23-year-old recorded his career-best win by beating world number 7 Holger Rune in the second round before falling narrowly short against Dimitrov in a three-set quarter-final. Shevchenko has therefore returned to the Top 50 and has risen twelve places to number 45. No. 59 Facundo Diaz Acosta, +28 (career high)

A fairytale title on home soil for Diaz Acosta saw the 23-year-old rise 28 places to number 59 in his career. The wild card didn't drop a set all week at the IEB+ Argentina Open, beating Top 30 players Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry on his way to his first ATP Tour trophy. Other Notable Top 100 Movers

No. 19 Nicolas Jarry, +2

No. 21 Alexander Bublik, +2 (career high)

No. 28 Tallon Greek track, +1

Good. 43 Emil Ruusuvuori, +12

No. 44 Marcos Giron, +8 (career high)

No. 69 Flavio Cobolli, +3 (career high)

No. 79 Rinky Hijikata, +5

No. 80 Marton Fucsovics, +6

No. 85 Federico Coria, +21

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-pepperstone-atp-rankings-19-february-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos