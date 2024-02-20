Sports
Longtime coach Norm Gagne announces his retirement
Norm Gagne made it official that he may have coached his last hockey game.
The Auburn native and Edward Littles boys hockey coach, who has led several teams over the past 50 years, told the Sun Journal earlier this month and confirmed to WGME's Dave Eid after Monday's 6-0 loss in the Red Eddies regular-season finale that Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle, that he's retiring.
Gagne said it was time to call it a career.
It's a sad day for me in some ways because I loved the game and loved doing it, Gagne said. When you've been doing it for as long as I have and are successful as I am, it's hard to let go, is what I'm saying.
Gagne said after the match that it hit him hard that this might be his last match. He didn't tell the players until the game was over that he was quitting.
Gagne did say he thought the players knew before the game, with rumors swirling that this season might be for him.
Gagne, 78, said it's also difficult for him to be on the ice during practices.
My assistant coaches, I give them my coaching points and they have to do that a lot on the ice because I've been wiped out on the ice a few times, Gagne said. I worry that I'm going to get killed right there while some kid loses an edge and knocks me over. That happened to me three or four times with Edward Little. That bothered me. I didn't want to end up breaking a hip or a leg.
Edward Little athletic director Todd Sampson said Gagne is special.
Norm Gagne is one of a kind, Sampson said. He's a legend. Last year he reached 800 wins, this year marks 50 years as a coach, and what he has meant to hockey in Maine has been enormous.
Gagne has amassed 812 total wins, which ranks second all-time in the nation for boys high school hockey. Only Bill Belisle, who climbed Mt. St. Charles coached in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has more wins, with 1,000.
Gagne began coaching Gardiner as a club team in 1973-74. After the Maine Principals Association introduced Class B for the 1975-76 season, he led the Tigers to the state finals, which they lost to Biddeford. He remained at Gardiner through the 1985-86 season before joining Waterville, where he coached through the 2003-04 season.
After a year at Gorham, he began coaching at Lewiston High School in 2005-06. He led the Blue Devils to three consecutive Class A state championships. Gagne moved to Scarborough for the 2008-09 season before joining his alma mater, Edward Little, for the 2017-18 season.
Gagnes teams have won seven state championships: three with Gardiner, three with Waterville and one with Scarborough. He was a 2013 inductee into the Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame and a 2017 inductee into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.
Sampson said what makes Gagne a special coach isn't the wins, titles or honors, but what he tries to teach the kids off the ice.
As athletic director, he's concerned about making them great young men, Sampson said. He worries about their performance in class, he worries about their behavior at school and on the bus. Sometimes it's bigger than hockey for Norm. That has been his message from day one. As AD he takes care of those little things and you see that on the ice. It's a sad day to see him go, but we're glad we still have him.
With Monday's win over Gagnes Red Eddies, Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle vaulted over Edward Little for the eighth and final playoff spot in Class A.
However, the Heal Points will only be definitively determined after the regular competition, which ends on Saturday. The Trail Blazers, who have one regular season game remaining, have a lead of less than five points over the Red Eddies.
Sampson hopes the math works itself out when Gagne and the Red Eddies play a playoff game.
“We were hoping we could have taken care of it with a win today, but we're definitely going to need some help getting in,” Sampson said. If we do, that would be great. If not, we shake his hand, and certainly with a smile on his face.
Gagne said he enjoyed coaching the 2023-24 Edward Little team.
“I was really proud of the kids for what they did,” Gagne said. They played every game with heart and soul and we were competitive. If you look at the Falmouths, Lewistons, St. Doms and Bangor, we were right in those games.
