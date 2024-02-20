Indian men and women compete in knockouts





The Indian men's and women's teams won their respective final group matches to participate in the competition on Tuesday 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships Final round of 24 in Busan, Republic of Korea. The Indian women's team, led by Manika Batra, defeated Spain 3-2 after being 2-0 down at one point. The men's team defeated New Zealand 3-0. The wins took both Indian teams to the knockout stages. Under the competition format, the eight group winners qualified directly for the round of 16, while the second and third placed teams from each group will now compete in the round of 24 for a spot in the top 16. The Indian women finished second in Group 1 with wins against Hungary, Spain and Uzbekistan and a loss against Olympic champions, People's Republic of China. The Indian men lost to Poland and South Korea but recorded victories over New Zealand and Chile for third place in Group 3. Earlier in the day, Ayhika Mukherjee, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula turned the tables in Spain. World number 49 Sreeja Akula was defeated 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 4-11) by 63rd seed Maria Xiao in the opener. Manika Batra, India's top-ranked women's singles player at world number 36, then lost 3-2 (11-13, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11) against 120th-ranked Sofia-Xuan Zhang while India looked on the verge of defeat. World number 153 Ayhika Mukherjee was also in trouble against world number 352 Elvira Rad, but took a 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4 ) win to keep India level. Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula then scored convincing wins in their next matches to help India win the tie. While Batra defeated Maria Xiao 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-4), Sreeja Akula dominated Sofia-Xuan Zhang for a 3-1 (11-6,11-13,11-6,11- 3). ) to win. Later in the day, the Indian men's team ousted New Zealand to secure a place in the round of 24. World number 67 Harmeet Desai, India's top-ranked singles player, proved too strong for 233rd-ranked Timothy Choi, winning the match 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-6). World number 102 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran doubled India's lead with a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-6) win over 142nd seed Alfred Dela Pena. Manush Shah, ranked 170th, lost the first two matches but bounced back to beat world number 232 Maxwell Henderson 3-2 (10-12,6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-6). A maximum of eight team quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be available in each of the two finals of the World Team Table Tennis Championships. These go to countries that reach the quarter-finals in Busan and have not previously achieved team quotas. The gentlemen and ladies Indian table tennis teams have yet to obtain quotas for the Paris Olympics.

