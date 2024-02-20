Utah State's Brianna Brooks has been named one of 50 nominees for the AAI Award





LOGAN, Utah Utah State senior gymnast Brianna Brooks has been named one of 50 nominees for the American Athletic Inc. (AAI) Award, it was announced on Monday. Brooks is one of three Mountain West nominees, joining Boise State's Courtney Blackson and San José State's Lauren Macpherson. The AAI Award is presented annually to the most outstanding female gymnast and is considered the Heisman Trophy of gymnastics. In the North Central region, Brooks is ranked 14th in the all-around, tied for 14th on beam, tied for 24th on beam, 37th on vault and 102nd on floor. Brooks is an all-conference athlete and was named the 2023 NCAA North Central Region Gymnast of the Year. She has been named Gymnast of the Week, Beam Specialist of the Week at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference and Bars Specialist. of the week at the Mountain West Conference. The Las Vegas, Nevada native ranks first all-time in Utah State history with a single-season bars average of 9.860, set in 2022. She also has the third-best bars average in program history with a 9.855, set in 2023. And she ranks eighth and ninth all-time in school history, with single-season averages of 9.825 and 9.820, set in 2022 and 2023, respectively. She also has the second-best and is tied for third ranks as the third-best bars score in school history for an NCAA Regional Championships meet with a career-best 9.925 in 2023 and a 9.900 in 2022. Her 9.925 on bars also ranks 11th. all time in school history at the event. She also has the ninth best beam score in school history with a personal best of 9.925. Academically, Brooks excels in the classroom and has a GPA of 3.58. She is a three-time Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American, a two-time Academic All-Mountain Rim Conference honoree and was named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District. Brooks will graduate in 2024 with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science. For more information about Utah State's gymnastics program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUGymnastics, on Facebook at Utah StateGymnastics and on Instagram at USUGymnastics.

