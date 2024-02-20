College Football Playoff should adopt the '5+7' model to boost the regular season, with high-quality matchups

After years of debate and multiple rounds of voting, the College Football Playoff finally approved a new, expanded 12-team format that will make its debut during the 2024 season. For about eight months, the future of the sport's postseason appeared to be stabilizing. Then, last summer, the Pac-12 as we knew it imploded.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC all swooped in and picked off the remnants of the Pac-12, increasing their numbers and dramatically changing the math of the college football landscape. The result left the CFP power brokers back to square one. Since then we have seen debates about the format, meetings without votes and votes without results.

The CFP Board of Managers will meet again this week, and is expected to (according to ESPN) that they will vote to move from the current 6+6 model to a new 5+7 format that will reduce the number of automatic bids for conference champions to five, and add an additional at-large bid.

For some, it won't be a perfect change without flaws or drawbacks, but it should have a positive impact on both the regular season and the first round of the CFP.

Why the hold-up?

The expansion to 12 teams was formally approved on December 1, 2022 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. At the time, a 6+6 format allowed access to champions from more than half of the FBS conferences. Any change to the playoff format or financial distribution model requires a unanimous vote, and so far a change to that 6+6 has not received unanimous support from the board.

Because while the Pac-12 no longer has enough teams to hold a regular-season conference schedule or a championship game, it still has a seat in the CFP meetings. Their representative, Washington State President Kirk Schulz, is reportedly the robber. He's concerned about how the two remaining schools, Washington State and Oregon State, will be paid in the next CFP contract without knowing what their affiliation would be.

The hope is that next week's meeting will allow the board to resolve the issue in some way, bringing clarity to the 2024 playoff race.

Keeping 6+6 changes the original intent of the CFP

There was a period when the Pac-12's demise seemed to be a victory for the Group of Five conferences. The American, Mountain West, Sun Belt, Conference USA and the MAC agreed to the 6+6 format knowing they would likely be competing for one playoff spot among them, similar to how things previously worked for the New Year's Six bowls. But heading into 2024, there are only four power conferences in college football, and a 6+6 format increases access for the conference champions from those leagues.

But staying at 6+6 is a break with the intended balance in the field. Six automatic bids between ten FBS conferences allowed automatic playoff entry to a majority of the leagues. It was also more or less consistent with how the selection committee has ranked teams throughout the 10-year history of the four-team playoffs.

But with nine FBS conferences, giving away six automatic bids has changed the balance of the group and brought a new conference champion into the field. Finding the best conference champion after the New Year's Six representative is much more difficult. In some previous seasons that would have meant a play-off representative from outside the top 25.

Adding interest to the regular season

The 6+6 model guarantees a minimum of two Group of Five conference champions. While it's possible that these two teams could be in the top 10 on Selection Sunday, that scenario doesn't seem likely based on previous years' rankings. So those teams would probably end up as No. 11 and No. 12 in the CFP in most seasons. That gives the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds a home match against a Group of Five team in the first round.

Meanwhile, a 5+7 model is likely to field only one Group of Five team (likely a No. 12 based on rankings from previous seasons). In that scenario, the only way to avoid a first-round matchup against one of the best teams overall is to win your conference or become the top non-champion. That feels like a more exclusive club and an honor worth fighting for in the final weeks of the season. Win your conference or become the second-best team, or take on a likely top-10 team in a once-in-a-lifetime setting on campus with your season on the line.

Odds are good that a No. 12 seed will beat a No. 5 seed at some point, but many of the most disruptive programs in New Years Six history have moved to the Big 12. Cincinnati, UCF and Houston have combined to win five of the 10 Group formed. of five places and two of four wins in New Years Six bowls.

Liberty, the team that would have been this year's 12 seed if the playoff had already been expanded, would have entered the Fiesta Bowl game against Oregon as a 17-point underdog. By going from six automatic qualifiers to five and creating more competitive first-round matchups, you've also placed more value on being a conference champion or, at worst, the No. 5 seed.

5+7 will feature better first round matchups

Cinderella stories are great for basketball's NCAA Tournament, and as previously mentioned there will likely be a 12-over-5 stunner at some point that will bring a “December Madness” feel to college football's version of bracket busing. But for on-campus games in a win-or-go-home scenario, fans will want to see teams of similar caliber.

While it's not exactly apples-to-apples, you can use the past year as an example. Georgia finished at No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings this year. A 5+7 format would have meant a first-round rematch with No. 11 Ole Miss for the Dawgs. A 6+6 format would have given viewers No. 24 SMU (which lost the Fenway Bowl to Boston College) heading to Sanford Stadium. It's not hard to decide which game most fans would prefer to watch.

More potential opportunities for ACC and Big 12

On paper, adding an at-large seems like it would play into the hands of the third- or fourth-best team in the Big Ten or the SEC. But don't forget the value this could have for the ACC and the Big 12. These two leagues will try to get as many shots as possible to prove on the court that the gap between their leagues and the Big Ten/SEC is small. not as big as the stories suggest.

The Big 12 would have placed a champion and a marquee team in an expanded field in 2021 (Baylor, Oklahoma State) and 2022 (Kansas State, TCU), and that's not even counting the potential appearances of new members Utah and Cincinnati during those seasons. The ACC would have been in a similar position in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with both a conference champion (Clemson) and a major team in the 12-team field in the 6+6 or 5+7 format.

The expanded College Football Playoff is going to change the way we talk about the national title race, and fans will be committed to seeing it all happen in 2024. There is a lot of buzz surrounding these types of decisions as college sports continue to rage on. are experiencing growing pains, but if CFP managers want to put together the best possible championship series and add importance to the regular season, they will continue with a 5+7 format for the 2024 season.