Bernard Tomic was once Australian tennis' next big thing after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18 in 2011, but dropped dramatically in the decade that followed. In a recent interview, Tomic opened up about his fall from grace and the mental health issues he has faced on the tennis circuit as he looks to revive his career.

The Australian was once ranked number 17 in the world, but is currently ranked number 267 in the world. Over the past twelve months, Tomic has returned to tennis with a new focus and last month he retired M25 Chennai Tournament on the ITF World Tennis Tour. The tournament win was Tomic's most important title since winning the ATP 250 title in Chengdu in September 2018.

It was a monumental victory for the 31-year-old who had previously lost his passion for playing the game. Tomic says the mental toll of professional tennis has weighed heavily on him in the past, but he has since turned things around. After falling to No. 825 in the world rankings in August 2022 (his lowest ranking in 14 years), Tomic continues to work on rebuilding his tennis career, winning five ITF singles titles in the past three seasons, including four at M15 events.

“The tour is very difficult. Tennis is a very isolated sport. It is mentally very tough and you travel alone,” Tomic said. Sportkeeda. “You don't play a team sport like football or basketball. You're on your own. You have to travel a lot and spend a lot of time alone. You have to figure out how to feel good mentally and when to recharge your batteries.

“I also struggled with it for three to four years. I managed to turn it around and feel better mentally. When you travel for many years from a young age, it can really affect you mentally. The sport can make you really exhausting. You need to figure out what's best for you mentally and always find a way to be positive and move forward. In tennis you have to be in a good state mentally.”

Bernard Tomic has his sights set on breaking into the top 100

After months of regular tennis, Tomic now has his sights set on reaching the top 100 and believes he can go even further and return to the top 50, an ambitious goal considering he was barely in the top ranks just two years ago 1000 stood. “Around September 2022, I was ranked in the 800s. Over the last year and a half, I've been playing pretty well to get back,” Tomic said.

“I played a lot of matches. For three years I missed a lot of tennis. I didn't play that much. And my physical condition deteriorated. It took me some time to get into the rhythm. But now I play quite well, but I have to play a little better to get back to the top.

“So I think the top 100 is very attainable for me. Even the top 50. But you still have to stay healthy and do the right things. Next year will be interesting. As long as I stay healthy and keep practicing, I think I'll be fine, let's see.”

