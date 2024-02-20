Sports
Bernard Tomic's sad confession amid the struggle to revive his tennis career
Bernard Tomic was once Australian tennis' next big thing after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18 in 2011, but dropped dramatically in the decade that followed. In a recent interview, Tomic opened up about his fall from grace and the mental health issues he has faced on the tennis circuit as he looks to revive his career.
The Australian was once ranked number 17 in the world, but is currently ranked number 267 in the world. Over the past twelve months, Tomic has returned to tennis with a new focus and last month he retired M25 Chennai Tournament on the ITF World Tennis Tour. The tournament win was Tomic's most important title since winning the ATP 250 title in Chengdu in September 2018.
'MY GOD': Tennis world stunned by ugly scenes of Carlos Alcaraz
NOT AGAIN: Milos Raonic in terrible scenes in repeat of Alex de Minaur drama
It was a monumental victory for the 31-year-old who had previously lost his passion for playing the game. Tomic says the mental toll of professional tennis has weighed heavily on him in the past, but he has since turned things around. After falling to No. 825 in the world rankings in August 2022 (his lowest ranking in 14 years), Tomic continues to work on rebuilding his tennis career, winning five ITF singles titles in the past three seasons, including four at M15 events.
“The tour is very difficult. Tennis is a very isolated sport. It is mentally very tough and you travel alone,” Tomic said. Sportkeeda. “You don't play a team sport like football or basketball. You're on your own. You have to travel a lot and spend a lot of time alone. You have to figure out how to feel good mentally and when to recharge your batteries.
“I also struggled with it for three to four years. I managed to turn it around and feel better mentally. When you travel for many years from a young age, it can really affect you mentally. The sport can make you really exhausting. You need to figure out what's best for you mentally and always find a way to be positive and move forward. In tennis you have to be in a good state mentally.”
Bernard Tomic has his sights set on breaking into the top 100
After months of regular tennis, Tomic now has his sights set on reaching the top 100 and believes he can go even further and return to the top 50, an ambitious goal considering he was barely in the top ranks just two years ago 1000 stood. “Around September 2022, I was ranked in the 800s. Over the last year and a half, I've been playing pretty well to get back,” Tomic said.
“I played a lot of matches. For three years I missed a lot of tennis. I didn't play that much. And my physical condition deteriorated. It took me some time to get into the rhythm. But now I play quite well, but I have to play a little better to get back to the top.
“So I think the top 100 is very attainable for me. Even the top 50. But you still have to stay healthy and do the right things. Next year will be interesting. As long as I stay healthy and keep practicing, I think I'll be fine, let's see.”
Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/bernard-tomic-sad-admission-amid-battle-resurrect-tennis-career-034938918.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Detroit sets its sights on its own iconic landmark, inspired by the famous Hollywood sign
- Bernard Tomic's sad confession amid the struggle to revive his tennis career
- Kiss My Rack clothing store opens in House Springs
- MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL LISTED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS CDP A LIST
- Former pastor rips Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several railway lines in Jammu, launches first electric train; Know the routes
- Boy Meets World stars discuss actor Brian Pecks' sexual abuse case
- Google renames Bird to Gemini
- Florida tourism declined in 2023 as international visitors rebounded
- In pictures: A long winter for survivors of the Moroccan earthquake | Earthquake news
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- China's Xi Jinping advocates economic reforms that will crush obstacles as expectations for third plenum reach fever pitch