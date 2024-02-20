World Team Table Tennis Championships: Despite a spirited comeback win, Indian women face a challenging route to the Paris Olympics | Sports-others News





The Indian women's team held firm and staged a spirited comeback after falling two games behind to beat Spain 3-2 in their final group stage match of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan.

With the narrow victory, India finished second in their group with three wins from four matches and reached the knockouts, but they have been handed a challenging draw that could thwart their quest to qualify as a team for the Olympics.

India needs to reach the quarter-finals of this tournament to qualify directly for the Paris Games. In the Round of 32 they face a strong Italy team who finished third in their group. They may go into the match as favourites, but the winner of the draw will face a very strong Chinese Taipei side in the pre-quarter-final. Sreeja Akula takes Team India across the finish line and beats Sofia-Xuan Zhang. This ends Team Spain's hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds #ITTFWorlds2024 #Busan2024 #Table tennis #Pingpong pic.twitter.com/y9lKn9dQtz World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) February 20, 2024 Ayhika leads the battle It was Sreeja Akula who played India's opening match against Spanish world number 63 Maria Xiao and the champions were unable to counter Xiao's aggressive play. Sreeja, who only reached a career-high 49 in the world rankings earlier this month, managed to win the second game thanks to some powerful forehand winners, but Xiao responded with even more aggression to level the score at 3-1 (11- 1). 9, 9-11,13-11,11-4). Spain then went 2-0 ahead as world number 120 Sofia-Xuan Zhang defeated India's top player Manika Batra in five games. Manika, who tries to be more aggressive with her forehand, did well against the speedy 24-year-old but fell just short of completing crucial points, losing 3-2 (13-11.6-11.8 -11,11). -9,11-7) The third rubber was a do-or-die situation, but luckily for India it was Ayhika Mukherjee, who defeated China's world number 1 Sun Yingsha in the first match of the tournament, against the somewhat inexperienced Elvira Rad. The Spaniard didn't make it easy by stretching Ayhika to five matches before the Asian Games bronze medalist tapped into her well of experience to close out the final match and drag India back to the draw. Then it was time for a Manika special. India's Golden Girl looked unperturbed by her earlier loss and played perhaps her best match of the tournament to beat Xiao 3-0. She seemed to find her forehand hits that were missing in the earlier match, and that bodes well for India in the knockouts. Sreeja, who won her maiden WTT title at the Feeder event in Corpus Christi last month, completed India's remarkable comeback by winning her match against Zhang 3-1. It looked like Zhang was suffering from some sort of arm injury in the fifth game, but Sreeja and India didn't seem to mind. Chinese Taipei in their minds The Indian team will undoubtedly be focused on the match against Italy on Wednesday, but they will also be preparing to face Chinese Taipei should they reach the pre-quarterfinals. The Chinese Taipei team features world number 10 Cheng I-Ching, who won the WTT Goa Star Contender women's singles title last month, beating India's Sreeja Akula in the quarter-finals. They also have world number 41 Szu-Yu Chen, who also defeated Sreeja in Doha last month. However, India will take heart from having beaten Manika Cheng in back-to-back matches last year and they are obviously an extremely confident side, especially after this win over Spain and their victories over the world No. 1 and No. 2. in their opening match.

