Sports
Next match, full schedule and schedule
England's hopes of securing a series-level win in the fourth Test have been given a boost, with India's Jasprit Bumrah expected to sit out after not traveling to Ranchi.
He has seven wickets at 13.6 and has caused Joe Root particular problems, being dismissed once in every Test, including an unforgettable, ill-advised reverse-ramp to second slip as England slid to defeat in Ranchi.
However, Bumrah's workload has been a constant talking point, and it was said that he wanted to sit out the third Test in Rajkot, but he took the field and played his part in India's biggest ever win by runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who left Rajkot for two days to attend a medical emergency, and KL Rahul, who has sat out the last two Tests injured, have made the flight and are lined up to play.
India have two choices in replacing Bumrah. They could return to the seamer of Mukesh Kumar, who played in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, or add an extra spinner like Axar Patel, who would also strengthen the batting.
The trial starts on Friday. England have their own selection dilemmas, with Ollie Robinson likely to feature for the first time in the series, and Jonny Bairstow retained despite a poor Test in Rajkot.
What is the full match list and schedule?
Always UK
1st test: January 2529, Hyderabad England won by 28 runs
2nd test: February 26 Visakhapatnam India won by 106 runs
3rd test: February 1519, Rajkot India won by 434 runs
4th test: February 23-27, Ranchi (starts at 4 am)
5th test: March 711, Dharamsala (starts at 4 am)
Which TV channel is showing India vs England?
In Britain, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the series after an agreement was reached just nine days before the first ball was bowled. The matches can also be viewed on Discovery+. Commentary is from the world feed, with Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.
Although there was no studio presence at all for the first Test, for the remainder of the series TNT Sports flew Alastair Cook and Steven Finn to Sweden to get up early and provide an on-screen presence. The studio host is Kate Mason.
The live radio coverage is on Talksport 2, not BBC Test Match Special. Although the BBC bid for the rights, they were defeated by the commercial broadcaster. Talksport will broadcast the second leg of England's tour of India mainly from London, with a significantly smaller team on location in Rajkot and Ranchi.
Who is in the England squad?
Ben Stokes has offered England a ray of light as they look to salvage their series in India by suggesting he could bowl in the final two Tests.
Stokes, who has 197 Test wickets, has not bowled a match since June due to the long-term knee problem that required surgery. Although he initially ruled out bowling until the English summer, he has increased his workload in training and says he has reached 100 percent intensity on the eve of the third Test.
I don't say yes, I don't say no, Stokes said after the 434-run defeat in Rajkot. I have progressed much faster than I expected. I am myself. I'm always very optimistic about most things. That will involve a more detailed conversation with the medical team about the workload I have done to present myself as not a major risk. I felt I could have bowled but that would have been stupid.
Stokes was previously an effective seamer in the subcontinent thanks to his ability to turn the ball and bowl longer spells.
The series resumes in Ranchi on Friday and, after bowling 38 overs each in scorching heat, James Anderson and Mark Wood are not looking very likely to play even if the speed of England's defeat gives them an extra day off.
Seamer Ollie Robinson is set to come into the side for his first Test in India, while spinner Shoaib Bashir could return to support tired spin duo Tom Hartley, 24, and Rehan Ahmed, 19.
England's 16-man squad for India
Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir,
Harry BrookZak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack LeachOllie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood
Added: And Laurens
Who is in the Indian squad?
Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar , Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
What are the locations and stadiums for the tests?
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium/Uppal Stadium
Place: Hyderabad
Located: 2003
Capacity: 55,000
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2024/02/20/england-vs-india-test-tour-2024-full-schedule-and-fixtures/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK's closure of family planning for Ukrainians described as cruel move | Immigration and Asylum
- Young Jesus announces his new album “The Fool”: listen to “Brenda & Diane”
- Next match, full schedule and schedule
- Texas teacher placed on leave after video shows him wearing pink dress to school
- Google DeepMind alumni launch Bioptimus: Aiming to build the first universal biological AI model
- Alexey Navalni's wife says Russian authorities are hiding his body
- Meta fights deepfakes and misinformation in India ahead of 2024 elections
- Montgomery actor finds his 'wonderland' in Minnesota
- MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL LISTED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS CDP LIST |
- Adobe launches AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs
- Clapham alkali attack: London police searching for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi find body | BBC News
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their baby boy Akaay | Bollywood News