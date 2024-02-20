Next match, full schedule and schedule

England's hopes of securing a series-level win in the fourth Test have been given a boost, with India's Jasprit Bumrah expected to sit out after not traveling to Ranchi.

He has seven wickets at 13.6 and has caused Joe Root particular problems, being dismissed once in every Test, including an unforgettable, ill-advised reverse-ramp to second slip as England slid to defeat in Ranchi.

However, Bumrah's workload has been a constant talking point, and it was said that he wanted to sit out the third Test in Rajkot, but he took the field and played his part in India's biggest ever win by runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who left Rajkot for two days to attend a medical emergency, and KL Rahul, who has sat out the last two Tests injured, have made the flight and are lined up to play.

India have two choices in replacing Bumrah. They could return to the seamer of Mukesh Kumar, who played in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, or add an extra spinner like Axar Patel, who would also strengthen the batting.

The trial starts on Friday. England have their own selection dilemmas, with Ollie Robinson likely to feature for the first time in the series, and Jonny Bairstow retained despite a poor Test in Rajkot.

What is the full match list and schedule?

Always UK

1st test: January 2529, Hyderabad England won by 28 runs

2nd test: February 26 Visakhapatnam India won by 106 runs

3rd test: February 1519, Rajkot India won by 434 runs

4th test: February 23-27, Ranchi (starts at 4 am)

5th test: March 711, Dharamsala (starts at 4 am)

Which TV channel is showing India vs England?

In Britain, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the series after an agreement was reached just nine days before the first ball was bowled. The matches can also be viewed on Discovery+. Commentary is from the world feed, with Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.

Although there was no studio presence at all for the first Test, for the remainder of the series TNT Sports flew Alastair Cook and Steven Finn to Sweden to get up early and provide an on-screen presence. The studio host is Kate Mason.

The live radio coverage is on Talksport 2, not BBC Test Match Special. Although the BBC bid for the rights, they were defeated by the commercial broadcaster. Talksport will broadcast the second leg of England's tour of India mainly from London, with a significantly smaller team on location in Rajkot and Ranchi.

Who is in the England squad?

Ben Stokes has offered England a ray of light as they look to salvage their series in India by suggesting he could bowl in the final two Tests.

Stokes, who has 197 Test wickets, has not bowled a match since June due to the long-term knee problem that required surgery. Although he initially ruled out bowling until the English summer, he has increased his workload in training and says he has reached 100 percent intensity on the eve of the third Test.

I don't say yes, I don't say no, Stokes said after the 434-run defeat in Rajkot. I have progressed much faster than I expected. I am myself. I'm always very optimistic about most things. That will involve a more detailed conversation with the medical team about the workload I have done to present myself as not a major risk. I felt I could have bowled but that would have been stupid.

Stokes was previously an effective seamer in the subcontinent thanks to his ability to turn the ball and bowl longer spells.

The series resumes in Ranchi on Friday and, after bowling 38 overs each in scorching heat, James Anderson and Mark Wood are not looking very likely to play even if the speed of England's defeat gives them an extra day off.

Seamer Ollie Robinson is set to come into the side for his first Test in India, while spinner Shoaib Bashir could return to support tired spin duo Tom Hartley, 24, and Rehan Ahmed, 19.

England's 16-man squad for India

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Added: And Laurens

Who is in the Indian squad?

Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar , Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

What are the locations and stadiums for the tests?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium/Uppal Stadium

Place: Hyderabad

Located: 2003

Capacity: 55,000