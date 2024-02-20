Women's tennis goes 1-1 on road trip around Chicago – Northern Star





Splitting the day on Sunday, NIU women's tennis (6-5) posted a 4-3 victory against Chicago State University before losing 4-0 to Northwestern University. Unlike the Huskies' previous success in doubles, they did not win a doubles match against Chicago State. Senior Diana Lukyanova and sophomore Isabella Righi were defeated in a 6-1 set against Chicago State sophomore Ethel Li and junior Sofiya Sedovich. Junior Reagan Welch and sophomore Jenna Horne lost in a 6-2 set to graduate student Katarina Dukic and sophomore Amina Taibi. In another unfinished match for the duo, junior Erika Dimitriev and sophomore Nataly Ninova trailed 5-1 at the end of the match against junior Manuella Eloundou and freshman Nia Cooper. The Huskies were able to rack up win after win in four singles matches, putting them ahead of Chicago State. One of the two losses for NIU came when Li defeated Welch in 7-5 and 6-2 sets. Ninova also dropped her singles match, Eloundou, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). In 6-4 and 6-3 sets Dimitriev defeated Sedovich. Righi defeated Taibi in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-4. In three sets, Horne fought for the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Cooper. In the win that clinched victory for NIU, Lukyanova defeated Dukic in 7-5, 6-7 (3-7) and 6-3 sets. The Huskies then traveled to Evanston, where they were overrun by Northwestern. In another unfinished match, Dimitriev and Ninova fought in a close 4-3 match against junior Justine Leong and freshman Neena Feldman as the match ended. In a tough loss for NIU, Lukyanova and Righi lost to junior Sydney Pratt and graduate student Christina Hand in a 6-1 set. Welch and senior Anastasia Rakita did not win a match and were defeated 6-0 by graduate student Britany Lau and senior Maria Susharina. Singles didn't fare much better for the Huskies, with three games left unfinished and the other three being losses. Righi trailed 6-2, 3-2 against Pratt when their match was not over. At the end of Welch's match against junior Kiley Rabjohn, the score was in Rabjohn's favor: 6-3, 0-4. Dimitriev and Leong's match was ruled incomplete with a score of 6-1, 3-2. In straight sets, Horne lost to sophomore Jennifer Riester 6-2, 6-1. Ninova was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Shusharina. Junior Angelica Ross was defeated by Lau in 6-0, 6-1 sets. The Huskies continue on the road Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Valpo Tennis Complex in Valparaiso, Indiana against Valparaiso University.

