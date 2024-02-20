Track & Field wins five titles on day one of AE Meet





BOSTON, Mass. Sophomore Alyssa Armitage broke the meet record in the women's pole vault, highlighting Binghamton's performance on the first day of the America East Indoor Track & Field Championships on Monday at The Track at New Balance. The Bearcats won four individual titles, one relay title and set two school records as both the men's and women's teams ranked first among nine squads with one day left in the meet. Armitage won her second consecutive indoor championship with a first-place finish of 13-3. That broke the previous conference record of 12-9, set in 2016 by Maine's Jaclyn Masters. Additionally, she also broke the Binghamton program record of 13-1, which was set in 2018 by Samantha Beyer. Like Armitage, senior Brandon Love He also won his second consecutive conference pole vault title on Monday. His first-place height of 15-9 was a full foot higher than the rest of the field. Throughout his career, Love has now won the America East pole vault title three times. He also captured the 2022 outdoors crown. This marks the fourth time in the past six years that Binghamton has won both America East pole vault titles. Binghamton's other school record on Monday was set by redshirt freshman Brian Luciano in the men's weight throw. His throw of 67-10 broke his own school record of 66-1, which he set on Feb. 3 at the Penn State/Sykes & Sabock Challenge. The conference win was the latest victory in a great indoor season for Luciano. He has won the weight throw five times and broken the school record four times. Junior Jaston Ormsby who won the weight throw last year, came second behind Luciano on Monday. However, his 63-4 distance was well greater than his 58-10 distance at the top spot in 2023. Monday's most dramatic Bearcat win, however, came from senior Jos Steen , who won the men's 5,000 by 0.01 seconds over Maine's Luke Marsanskis. His time was 14:38.19, giving him his first career conference championship. The final event of the evening featured the women's freshman medley relay (DMR) team Vicky Mordvinova junior Jessica Prentice fellow junior Zoë Roos and graduate student Sophia Ryan won with a time of 11:47.26. It was the third time in five years that the Bearcats finished in first place in the event. Senior Penelope Paldino made the most of her first performance in the pentathlon at the America East Indoor Meet. She came third overall with a score of 3,185 points. Day two of the America East Indoor Meet begins Tuesday at 10 a.m TOP MEN'S FINISHERS

Brandon Love 1stPole vault (15-9)

Brian Luciano 1stWeight throw (67-10 ) SR

Jos Steen 1st5,000 (14:48.19)

Jaston Ormsby 2NLWeight throw (63-4)

On the path of Sutayas 6eLong jump (22-3) TOP WOMEN'S FINISHERS

Alyssa Armitage 1stPole vault (13-3) M.R., S.R DMR, 1st (11:47.26)

Mordvinova, Prentice, Rose, Ryan

Penelope Paldino 3rdPentathlon (3,185)

Tatum Norris 4ePole vault (11-9)

Caroline Ready 5ePole vault (11-9)

Sydney Leitner 5e5,000 (17:20.14)

Low Gianna 6eWeight throw (52-6)

Jenna Chan 6eLong jump (17-9)

Alexa Colondona 7ePentathlon (2,960)

Sophia Morone 8eLong jump (17-7)

