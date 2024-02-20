Sports
College Football Playoff uses the new '5+7' format to allow for more at-large bids
The College Football Playoff officially has a new format.
CFP leaders on Tuesday adopted a change to the expanded 12-team playoff model, moving to a 5+7 system that includes five automatic qualifying spots for the top-ranked conference champions and seven overall spots for the next highest-ranked teams. Officials scrapped the original 6+6 proposal after the latest wave of realignments left the Pac-12 at two members, decreasing AQ spots and increasing at-large selections. The proposal received the necessary unanimous support of 11-0, ending the Pac-12's dramatic decline in recent weeks.
For at least two more years, the Pac-12 will retain a voting spot on the 11-member CFP Board of Managers, consisting of a university president from the 10 FBS leagues and Notre Dame. Washington State President Kirk Schulz, the conference's representative on the board, postponed a vote on the 5+7 movement last month, while WSU and Oregon State officials organized a proposal that he presented to the House on Tuesday board members presented. The Pac-12 is trying to be considered a power league, with P5 voting and revenue sharing, for years beyond 2025, the final year of the CFP contract with ESPN.
It is unclear whether a decision has been made on the proposal, but Schulz has not blocked the format change.
Said in an interview last week Schulz acknowledged that the 5+7 change will benefit the Pac-12's remaining schools because it increases in large areas. The league is not eligible for an automatic berth in the playoffs because it does not meet the membership minimum required for that (eight schools). a change the commissioners adopted in November.
The expanded play-off starts next season. In the sanctioned format, the four highest-ranked conference champions earn a bye into the quarterfinals, which, like the semifinals, are played at a rotation of six bowl sites. In the 2024 playoffs, first-round matches, played at the home of the better seed, will begin in the third week of December. One game will be played on Friday evening, December 20, and three games will be played on Saturday, December 21, pitting college football against the NFL. The NFL will begin playing regular season games on Saturday that weekend.
This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022, said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers . I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We will all be excited to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.
Three of the four quarterfinals are scheduled for New Year's Day (Peach, Rose, Sugar), while one quarterfinal (Fiesta) is scheduled for New Year's Eve. The semifinals are scheduled for a weekday, January 9-10 (Thursday and Friday) in an effort to avoid the NFL's wild card weekend, which begins that Saturday.
The 2024 championship game will be held on January 20, 2025.
The switch to the 5+7 model has been expected for a long time. In November, the CFP Management Committee, consisting of the ten FBS commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, approved the measure in a recommendation to the CFP Board of Directorsthe presidential counterparts of the committees who held a video call on Tuesday.
The move to a 5+7 format became a likely and, some say, necessary move after the implosion of the Pac-12. The 12-team, 6+6 play-off was designed to give one spot to the best Group of Five champion. Given the Pac-12s situation, in a 6+6 format, the top two Group of Five champions would have received a bid, likely edging out potentially more valuable Power Five teams.
All obstacles to implementing the 5+7 model were removed, including an early pushback from the American Athletic Conference. Commissioner Mike Aresco and his union opposed the move before agreeing to the issue, possibly part of a longer-term guarantee for the Group of Five to maintain automatic access after 2025.
However, there will be no play-off after the 2025 edition as the CFP has not yet agreed to a long-term television contract, something that officials actively negotiate. Big Ten and SEC leaders have expressed doubts about their long-term commitment to the CFP if certain concepts, such as a new revenue distribution model, are not finalized to their liking. The goal is to correct these matters, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Yahoo Sports earlier this month.
In addition to a revenue model, both Big Ten and SEC leaders have expressed their desire to re-examine the 12-team format as well. In any case, the format has been fixed for the next two years: 5+7.
Applying a 5+7 model over the past decade yields interesting results. The SEC and Big Ten dominate the field. Together they would have accounted for 73 of the 120 places (61%) in a 5+7, 12-team play-off. However, that logic has its flaws. Those calculations were made assuming there was no Pac-12. Pac-12 teams were counted as part of their new leagues.
