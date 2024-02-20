Patriot League Announces Men's and Women's Tennis Weekly Awards (2.20.24)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Boston University and Lehigh shared this week's Patriot League tennis prizes when the league announced the winners Tuesday. BU's Corey Craig continued his sensational sophomore season by posting four more wins, earning Patriot League Men's Player of the Week for the third straight week. Lehigh freshman Maggie Forkner received Women's Player of the Week honors after going 4-0 in singles and doubles against Johns Hopkins and Binghamton. BU senior Victoria Carlsten, Bucknell junior Whitney King, Colgate freshman Sophia Montero and Navy seniors Samantha Johns and Sasha Panyan all earned honorable mention. Men's player of the week

Corey Craig, Boston University, So., Coconut Creek, Fla./Monarch *Against Bryant and St. Johns, Craig won 4-0 in singles and doubles for the Terriers.

*The sophomore recorded a singles victory (6-0, 6-3) and a doubles victory (6-1) against Bryant.

*Against St. Johns, Craig earned a No. 1 singles victory (6-3, 6-0) against two-time Big Sky Tournament MVP Francisco Bascon.

*He also posted a 7-6(2) triple-doubles win against St. Johns. Women's Player of the Week

Maggie Forkner, Lehigh, Fy., Libertyville, Ill./Libertyville *Forkner won 4-0 in singles and doubles on court-one last week for the Mountain Hawks.

*Playing at No. 1 singles for the first time in her career, the freshman defeated Johns Hopkins Mary Beth Hurley 6-2, 6-2.

*In No. 1 doubles against Johns Hopkins, she and partner Allyce Gaborik took a 6-4 victory.

*In the Mountain Hawks' 7-0 sweep of Binghamton, the Illinois native posted a singles victory (6-3, 6-3) and a doubles victory (6-1). Honorable mention

Victoria Carlsten, Boston University, Sr., Malmö, Sweden/Korrespondensgymnasiet *In BU's 4-0 win over Western Carolina, Carlsten earned a No. 1 singles win (6-0, 6-2) and a No. 3 doubles win (6-2). Whitney King, Bucknell, Jr., Sarasota, FL, IMG Academy *King capped Bucknell's 4-3 win over Seton Hall with her No. 1 singles win (6-2, 6-3). She also earned a court doubles victory with partner Abby Platt. Sophia Montero, Colgate, FY., Westfield, NJ/Westfield *The first year featured a No. 1 singles win against Rochester (6-4, 7-6). In court-one doubles, Montero picked up wins against Rochester and Marist. Samantha Johns, Marine, Sr., Simpsonville, SC/South Carolina Connections Academy *In Navy's 7-0 win over Coppin State, Johns scored a 6-0, 6-0 singles win on court one. In the Mids' 7-0 win over Townson, senior and partner Sia Chaudry posted a court-one doubles win (6-1). Sasha Panyan, Navy, Sr., Lutherville, Md./Dulaney *In Navy's 6-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, the senior posted a No. 1 singles win (6-3, 3-6, 6-2) and a No. 1 doubles win (6-2). 2024 Patriot League Tennis Players of the Week

MEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK 1.23- Herrick Legaspi, Navy

1.30-Amar Tahirovic, Bucknell

2.6-Corey Craig, Boston University

2.13- Corey Craig, Boston University

2.20 – Corey Craig, Boston University LADIES PLAYER OF THE WEEK 1.23-Victoria Carlsten, Boston University

1:30 PM – Ylan Duong, West Point Army

2.6-Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

2.13- Anushka Dania, Lehigh

2.20- Maggie Forkner, Lehigh ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is considered an important part of a well-rounded education.

