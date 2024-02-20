Table tennis provides a warm welcome for refugees in Halifax





February 20, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Refuge and sport collide in Halifax, where table tennis sessions for refugees and asylum seekers are flourishing. The sessions are a partnership between Halifax TTC and the St Augustines Centre, a specialist charity working with people seeking refuge in Calderdale, West Yorkshire. Photos by Jake Clarke. They were launched at the Halifax Table Tennis Center by Jake Clarke, communications coordinator at St. Augustines, and a player in the local league for ten years. Halifax TTC coaches Jackie Wood and David Lewis have led the program, which launched in September. A total of 14 sessions were held, welcoming 32 different members of the St. Augustine Center. Jake said: Our partnership with Jackie Wood and David Lewis for coaching and support has played a key role in the success of these sessions. The number of center members present has steadily increased. Our sessions attract individuals of different ages, genders, abilities, nationalities, ethnicities and religions, creating a hub of diversity. Our center members find comfort and joy in the sessions. They showcase the power of table tennis, the welcoming Halifax table tennis community and the compassion embedded in the wider table tennis world. The sessions include both group and one-on-one exercises to improve skills and techniques, as well as match play and of course the social aspect of creating new friendships. One of the regular participants, Yashar, said: I joined the group because it is my favorite activity and it has a huge positive impact on my body, reflex speed and general health. “The friendships and bonds in the sessions are important. Competitions and competitions are also fascinating and make relationships even better. “I feel very energized and refreshed after the sessions, and I'm always glad I decided to go.” Jake added: I can confidently say that this partnership has provided a haven for those seeking refuge and continues to enrich the local table tennis community in Halifax. Yashar and I are both excited about the future and anticipate countless more joyful table tennis sessions ahead. We are grateful to Halifax TTC, Alan Dickinson, Sam Clayton, all staff and members for welcoming us with compassion and without prejudice.

