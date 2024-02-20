No. 15 Beach Dawgs Open Season in Texas





Third Coast College Classic

February. 23-24 | Houston, Texas SEATTLE The University of Washington Beach Volleyball team opens its 2024 campaign in Houston, Texas, on February 23-24. On Friday the 23rd, the Beach Dawgs will take on No. 6 Louisiana State University and No. 4 Texas Christian University as part of the Third Coast College Classic Tournament. TCU will be a tough first draw, as they were ranked No. 1 for six consecutive weeks last season. The first game of the season kicks off at 7:00 AM PST against TCU, followed by the Dawgs playing LSU at 11:00 AM PST. The Dawgs conclude the Third Coast College Classic tournament against Central Arkansas and Houston Christian University on Saturday the 24th. The 2024 Beach Dawgs are poised to continue the best season in program history. The Huskies spent the entire 2023 season ranked in the top 20, setting program records for wins and finishing No. 15 in the country, their highest finish ever. Last year the Dawgs were led by two fantastic seniors, Chloe Loreen And Natalie Robinson , who have of course graduated. But the Huskies will look to build on the foundation they left behind and plan to lean on it Scarlett Dahl in particular. She is the longest-tenured Beach Dawg, as she has been head coach at UW ever since Derek Olson took over the program in 2021. “She's the one who paved the way for us as coaches. She knows what it means to be a player in the Pacific Northwest,” Olson said of her. Assistant coach Steve McFadden echoed the sentiment to Dahl. “Scarlett goes above and beyond, she embodies what we want this program to be about,” McFadden said. The coaching staff has emphasized the “Gritty By Nature” mantra in practice and fall scrimmages, which emphasizes the toughness of players. Senior Kendall Mather is a powerful example of that saying, with her skills increasing over time, including leadership skills. Mather is louder this year than last, Olson said, adding that he is proud of her expanded leadership role. With such a new team, outspoken leadership is crucial. The Beach Dawgs also welcomed eleven new players this season. Olson said this freshman class may be the best in the country. According to the technical staff Magdalena Rabitsch is a player to keep an eye on as she flies under the radar. “She's far from home and she's dealing with it [Beach Volleyball] it is already a profession,” Olson said. The coaching staff brought in two players with postseason playing experience, Josie Ulrich And Natalie Martin . Cal Poly graduate transfer Ulrich has an eighth-place finish in a single NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship match against Stanford in 2021. Martin was part of a Cal Berkeley team that advanced to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. The Beach Dawgs are looking to make history by making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

