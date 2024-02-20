Sports
Lord Botham accused of 'falsehoods' over cricket's racism report
However, Butts suggested his comments could undermine the confidence of those in the province who may face racism, sexism and class-based discrimination.
What confidence can they have when they face discrimination, to come forward and be able to talk about their experiences and have the confidence that something can be done about it, she said.
So I was personally disappointed, not least because he is a sporting hero of mine. In fact, I would say that the impact Lord Botham had on me as a young working-class woman growing up in Shepherds Bush was really quite profound.
Butts then turned on the ECB, saying she was disappointed the governing body had not summoned Botham. Lord Botham, chairman of a first-class cricket district, his words carry weight, she said. The ECB didn't seem fit to come out and actually say: this is wrong. And I think that not only did they remain silent, but they also resisted calls from stakeholders and people who were concerned about Mr. Botham's comments, and they chose to remain silent. I think they should have had a moral backbone on this issue.
The ECB later backtracked on the criticism, saying executives had called Botham after his comments to express their concerns. When asked about Butt's frustration at Botham's attempts to bungle the ICEC's work, ECB President Richard Thompson said: My first reaction was to call Lord Botham and ask why? And I think the ECB could have taken two positions on that. My feeling was that we were trying to reconcile, move forward and heal. Lord Bothams was entitled to his opinion. I didn't agree with them. I made it very clear to him that I disagreed. But we live in a democracy and he can say those things.
Butts went on to say that I have confidence in the ECB's leadership. “I think it is right and appropriate that they, as new people at the top of the helm, have the opportunity to make the changes we recommend,” she added.
If not, something else needs to be done. But it's important to say that all the indications that we've had – and we've seen some of the evidence in terms of some of the things that they've already introduced – give me optimism that things will change.
Lord Botham has been contacted for comment.
Butts' report took two years to complete and included the experience of more than 4,000 respondents. Half of them said they had experienced discrimination in cricket in the past five years.
Returning Yorkshire Speaker Colin Graves also faced attacks from MPs after admitting he had not apologized directly to Azeem Rafiq because there was a lot going on.
Graves appeared before a parliamentary hearing and again apologized for racism at the club, but admitted he had not called chief whistleblower Rafiq to express his regret.
Culture, Media and Sport Committee member John Nicolson, who revealed the Rafiq family home had been attacked last week, said it was devastating that Graves had not called him.
Nicolson expressed his displeasure in a tense exchange after Graves told him there were enough things going on that he should not answer the phone with Mr Rafiq. The SNP MP snapped back: You were too busy to call him?
Graves responded that I didn't say I was too busy, but then said, “Okay, if you see it that way – I don't see it that way,” then Nicolson added, “There's a lot going on and you couldn't call him?” '
When asked how the 76-year-old had too many things going on to call him, Graves said: I have been out of cricket since September 2020, Mr Nicolson. I have not been involved in running any form of cricket until I returned to work with Yorkshire just 11 days ago.
You didn't have to be involved in cricket to call him and apologize for what happened under your tenure, Nicolson replied. When Graves then admitted, “Fine, I didn't do it,” the committee member said, “I don't know why you say 'fine.' It is not good. It's really not good. It's horrible… I just don't understand why you didn't call him if you sincerely apologize.
Nicolson previously said Rafiq, whose claims about Yorkshire plunged English cricket into crisis, had told his team ahead of the hearing that his parents' home had been targeted in an apparent attempt to intimidate him.
Butts had previously said many concerns had been raised after Grave's controversial return as chairman was approved at Headingley this month.
Graves has promised to rescue the beleaguered county from financial oblivion for a second time, but Rafiq led complaints and urged sponsors to walk away from the club. Some allegations in the Yorkshire racism scandal overlap with Grave's previous term in office. He had apologized prior to his return to the club due to a previous interview in which he suggested what had happened was in jest.
