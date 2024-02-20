College Football Playoff's move to the 5+7 model enhances the regular season and adds intrigue to first-round games

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met Tuesday and unanimously approved a change to the 12-team format, converting a spot previously reserved for a conference champion into an at-large bid. The new model, which will include five automatic qualifiers for the top-ranked conference champions plus seven at-large bids (5+7), was the right move by the CFP in the wake of the Pac-12's implosion in August 2023.

When the 6+6 model was adopted in December 2022, the Pac-12 played a prominent role in predicting future playoffs. Programs like Washington and Oregon played the playoffs in the four-team field, and teams like Utah and USC qualified for New Year's Six bowls in recent years. But with 10 of the conference's 12 schools moving to the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC later this summer, the landscape has changed.

The move from 6+6 to 5+7 was critical in maintaining the intended balance in the 12-team field, while adding intrigue to both the regular season and the first CFP first round on campus. Yes, it comes at the expense of opportunities taken away from a conference champion, but the 5+7 format promises higher-ranked teams and better matchups, while also giving every FBS team in a conference a shot at the national title.

Keeping 6+6 changes the original intent of the CFP



There was a period when the Pac-12's demise seemed to be a victory for the Group of Five conferences. The American, Mountain West, Sun Belt, Conference USA and the MAC agreed to the 6+6 format knowing they would likely be competing for one playoff spot among them, similar to how things previously worked for the New Year's Six bowls. But heading into 2024, there are only four power conferences in college football, and a 6+6 format would have increased access for the conference champions from those leagues.

But staying at 6+6 would have been a break with the intended balance in the field. Six automatic bids between ten FBS conferences allowed automatic playoff entry to a majority of the leagues. It was also more or less consistent with how the selection committee has ranked teams throughout the 10-year history of the four-team playoffs.

But with nine FBS conferences, six automatic bids would have changed the balance and put a new conference champion in the field. Finding the best conference champion after the New Year's Six representative is much more difficult. In some previous seasons that would have meant a play-off representative from outside the top 25.

Adding interest to the regular season

The 6+6 model guaranteed at least two conference champions from the Group of Five. While it's possible that these two teams could be in the top 10 on Selection Sunday, that scenario doesn't seem likely based on previous years' rankings. So those teams would probably end up as No. 11 and No. 12 in the CFP in most seasons. That gives the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds a home match against a Group of Five team in the first round.

Meanwhile, a 5+7 model is likely to field only one Group of Five team (likely a No. 12 based on rankings from previous seasons). In that scenario, the only way to avoid a first-round matchup against one of the best teams overall is to win your conference or become the top non-champion. That feels like a more exclusive club and an honor worth fighting for in the final weeks of the season. Win your conference or become the second-best team, or take on a likely top-10 team in a once-in-a-lifetime setting on campus with your season on the line.

Odds are good that a No. 12 seed will beat a No. 5 seed at some point, but many of the most disruptive programs in New Years Six history have moved to the Big 12. Cincinnati, UCF and Houston have combined to win five of the 10 Group formed. of five places and two of four wins in New Years Six bowls.

Liberty, the team that would have been this year's 12 seed if the playoff had already been expanded, would have entered the Fiesta Bowl game against Oregon as a 17-point underdog. By going from six automatic qualifiers to five and creating more competitive first-round matchups, you've also placed more value on being a conference champion or, at worst, the No. 5 seed.

5+7 will feature better first round matchups

Cinderella stories are great for basketball's NCAA Tournament, and as previously mentioned there will likely be a 12-over-5 stunner at some point that will bring a “December Madness” feel to college football's version of bracket busing. But for on-campus games in a win-or-go-home scenario, fans will want to see teams of similar caliber.

While it's not exactly apples-to-apples, you can use the past year as an example. Georgia finished at No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings this year. A 5+7 format would have meant a first-round rematch with No. 11 Ole Miss for the Dawgs. A 6+6 format would have given viewers No. 24 SMU (which lost the Fenway Bowl to Boston College) heading to Sanford Stadium. It's not hard to decide which game most fans would prefer to watch.

More potential opportunities for ACC and Big 12

On paper, adding an at-large seems like it would play into the hands of the third- or fourth-best team in the Big Ten or the SEC. But don't forget the value this could have for the ACC and the Big 12. These two leagues will try to get as many shots as possible to prove on the court that the gap between their leagues and the Big Ten/SEC is small. not as big as the stories suggest.

The Big 12 would have placed a champion and a marquee team in an expanded field in 2021 (Baylor, Oklahoma State) and 2022 (Kansas State, TCU), and that's not even counting the potential appearances of new members Utah and Cincinnati during those seasons. The ACC would have been in a similar position in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with both a conference champion (Clemson) and a major team in the 12-team field in the 6+6 or 5+7 format.

A two-year test kitchen for the GVB

As we move forward with the 5+7 format, it is important to recognize that future CFP negotiations are still fluid. We will have a 12-team playoff with a 5+7 format for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but after that there will be a clean slate for the future of the college football postseason. There are ongoing discussions about every aspect of what the playoff will look like in 2026 and beyond, with the most contentious issues related to revenues and how they are distributed among the FBS conferences. College sports have changed dramatically in recent years and are heading into a future that will bring seismic changes to the amateurism model. These are top-of-mind concerns for the conference commissioners and university presidents who are charged with leading the CFP into the future and thus play a major role in all financial discussions.

But for fans, the next two years will be a “test kitchen” opportunity. How it goes will give us a taste of what the future could look like. Like a test kitchen, there will be some aspects that are likely to be adopted, but there's also no guarantee that the changes we're celebrating this week will happen in 2026 and beyond. We'll all see a soft start to the expanded playoff era soon, and moving from 6+6 to 5+7 gives us a much better chance at positive reviews in Year 1.