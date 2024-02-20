Tennis Canada's National Tennis Center presented by Rogers introduces its class of 2023-2024





Tennis Canada is pleased to announce the group of athletes studying at the National Tennis Center presented by Rogers (NTC) during the 2023-2024 season. This talented class of eleven consists of five second-year students and six new members. Since the NTC's inception in 2007, the total number of athletes who have trained at the Center now exceeds 60. We are extremely excited about the outstanding class of junior athletes who have joined the NTC this season, says Guillaume Marx, Head of Performance at Tennis Canada. “They have shown an exceptional level of commitment, dedication and skill, and we are pleased to be able to work with this great group of players and participate in their development.” Surrounded by some of the best staff and coaches in the sport, the NTC offers its students unparalleled opportunities to grow and develop their talents. Marx will continue to oversee NTC and Tennis Canada's high-performance programs. Nolle van Lottum, who joined the organization in 2023, leads the women's pro and transition program and works closely with Martin Laurendeau, the director of the men's transition program. Frank Dancevic, also captain of the Canadian Davis Cup team, is head coach of the NTC together with his colleagues Sandric Barrere and Rodrigo Alvarez. Class of 2023-2024 The NTC family grew significantly this year with the addition of six new members Anastasia Malysheva (ON), Andrea Taylor (ON), Andy Tchinda (QC), Caden Colburne (NS), Joshua Adamson (ON) and Miko Lapalme (QC) . They join NTC sophomores Adam Farag Cao (AB), Addison Comiskey (ON), Emma Dong (BC), Finn Muller (ON) and Keegan Rice (SK) to form the largest class in NTC history , matching the group of 11 students in 2013-2014. Adam Farag Tall

Click here to view the ITF profile Rice has already played in four junior Grand Slam tournaments and recently reached the doubles quarter-finals at the Australian Open. He won his biggest title yet in 2023, at the J200 event in Villach, Austria. Dong (J100 Bruchkbel), Farag Cao (J100 Quebec City, J30 Kamloops, J30 Burnaby), Lapalme (J100 Quebec City, J60 Langley, J30 Woodbridge) and Taylor (J30 Halifax) also won ITF junior titles in 2023. In 2024, the NTC students will continue to compete and gain experience on the junior and professional circuit. The first Canadian ITF junior event, the J200 Woodbridge, will take place April 7-13. Prior to that, most NTC athletes will compete in the Fischer Indoor National Championships in March and April. The NTC in figures since its inauguration 64 players trained at the NTC (including current players)

14 athletes play or played on a professional tour

26 athletes graduated from an American university

Currently, seven players compete on the NCAA college tennis circuit

1,000 training hours annually

More than 600 hours of academic studies annually For more information about the National Tennis Center presented by Rogers, click here.

