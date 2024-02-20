Youth sports empire grows with support from one of Dallas' top professional teams

The Dallas Stars are unhappy with their position at the top of the NHL's Western Conference. The team is capitalizing on its success by purchasing local clubs and building new facilities in North Texas that focus on youth sports.

The team's new youth sports empire will extend far beyond the ice and boards, as some facilities will have room for other sports such as basketball and volleyball.

The Dallas Stars plan to build two new multi-sport facilities from the ground up in Farmers Branch and Northlake, along with the purchase and upcoming rebranding of the 80,780-square-foot facility, The MAC, in Lewisville. After 2025, the team will own and operate 11 youth sports facilities across the state, three of which will offer more than just hockey. Eight of them will be for hockey only, called StarCenters. Three facilities, The MAC, Farmers Branch and Northlake, will offer space for basketball, volleyball and more. They will be called StarCenter Multisport Arenas.

For Brad Alberts, president and CEO of the Dallas Stars, the move was a no-brainer and one he had long wanted to make because of his family's ties to youth sports, he said.

We see youth sports as a great short- and long-term business and Dallas is an incredible youth sports market, Alberts said. My daughter played youth volleyball and we now own Texas Advantage Volleyball. So I think that led us to say we have the infrastructure, why don't we expand into these other sports? We don't think anyone is better positioned to run and build these facilities than us.

Between 2010 and 2017, the youth sports industry grew by 55% and is now worth $19 billion, according to figures. The Washington Post. That number is greater than the revenues of both the NBA and the NFL. In Texas, youth sports have always been taken seriously, as high schools like Prosper Independent School District have dumped more than $50 million into the football stadium.

The Stars Farmers Branch facility is expected to be 90,000 square feet and completed in January 2025. The Northlake facility is the team's premiere 200,000-square-foot facility and the Stars expect completion by late summer 2025, just in time for the Labor Day tournament kickoff.

The Farmers Branch facility is expected to cost about $25 million, while Northlake will cost the Stars about $45 million.

The future of the stars in youth sports

Alberts could one day see the Stars and their youth facilities extend beyond D-FW, he said. He has been eyeing areas like Austin as future potential locations for the team's next multi-sport facilities, he said.

We're having ongoing conversations with a number of communities that aren't just in North Texas. There's a lot of interest in what we're doing from a number of communities, like South Texas. It's one of those areas that has been emphasized, he said. We are the only NHL team in the state and we see opportunities everywhere to grow our brand in hockey, volleyball and basketball.

There is also potential to expand into more sports such as lacrosse and partner with other major area teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Alberts said.

I can't give too much away there. But we've had conversations with the Mavs and I think they understand what they were doing, he said. I think there is interest on their part to continue with some degree of participation. They just have to figure out what they want to do. But I think we're getting closer.

In the meantime, the Stars will focus on growing the brand in hopes the team will continue to impact youth sports in Texas for years to come, Alberts said.

We want to do big things. We want to organize the biggest tournaments in all sports and look for new opportunities to grow in different cities and areas in the state, he said. As the state continues to grow, so will we. There is a tremendous need for these facilities and we are prepared to fill it.

Laying the foundation

We see a need for facilities in this market to handle the youth sports activities that are already there, Alberts said. We want to provide facilities for all children who want to play. I think having the Stars is part of that and its growth is a win for everyone.

The jump to youth sports other than hockey is about something else: bringing out Texas talent and keeping them in the Lone State, Alberts said.

“We would love a kid who comes up through our programs and then gets drafted, hopefully by the Stars,” he said. Sometimes it doesn't work perfectly, but it's all part of the master plan of growing up, joining the company, letting people get used to you, and then eventually when you're an adult you're playing in Dallas and Texas or paying to get out come. our games.

Hockey has already seen its fair share of native Texas talent, such as Blake Coleman and Seth Jones, pass through the Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Club, a youth hockey program, and make their way to the NHL for the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks, respectively.

Albert hopes the multi-sport facilities will one day help more players stay in Texas or bring their investments back to the state, he said.

It's also a move Alberts has wanted to make because he's optimistic not only about D-FW in general, but also about surrounding suburbs like Lewisville, Farmers Branch and Northlake, he said.

I love Northlake. It's a fast-growing residential area and if you go near the race track you'll see they're doing a lot of work in that area, he said. In addition, I think these are already densely populated areas that will continue to grow. Moreover, these are geographically important places for us. They are centrally located and easy to reach. For us it is a simple piece of brand extension.

Promoting youth sports in North Texas

Three years ago, Lee Wisener, the general manager and director of Texas Advantage Volleyball, received a call from Alberts asking if he wanted to buy the club. The club currently plays at The MAC and will continue to play there after the new deal with Alberts. The club serves 570 volleyball players aged 12 to 18 years.

At the time, he couldn't understand why the president of a hockey team was interested in other sports, Wisener said.

When we talk about hockey in the Southwest, he clearly already has a stronghold. So why do this? Wiser said. Once he started explaining his plan and his intentions, I understood immediately. I think the Stars see a critical need for more court space and that they can absolutely replicate their success as a team in the competitiveness of any other sport.

The Stars are spending $1 million to rebrand and upgrade the MAC facility in Lewisville.

We struggled very badly with leadership and with money. But Brad liked our director Corinne Atchison because she was an advocate for girls' sports, he said. Now the Stars have given us the flexibility to grow at our own pace. It will be excellent for any volleyball club in North Texas. But we were in a uniquely unique position to lead the way and bring more volleyball to Texas.

The MAC already hosts tournaments for the volleyball program and will look to host more tournaments in the future, Wisener said.

Albert's move has also given the Stars a competitive edge as volleyball grows in the U.S., such as in Nebraska, when a women's volleyball match drew an attendance of 92,003. Dallas is also preparing to welcome a Pro Volleyball Federation team by 2025, another opportunity to nurture talent in Texas.

The new facilities and The MAC also give Milwaukee-based NY2LA, a youth basketball organization, a home away from Wisconsin, said Jeremy McGlothlin, co-owner of the company. NY2LA organizes tournaments and camps in the facilities.

We've been wanting to expand to Dallas for a while. So when this opportunity came to us, it was too good to pass up, McGlothlin said. We want to take the grassroots basketball scene to another level. Marketing in Texas is huge and we use Dallas as a home away from home.

The centers will also host a variety of sports beyond basketball, volleyball and hockey. Some facilities will host jiu-jitsu tournaments, throwball events, a volleyball-like game popular in South Asia, and will have courts for one of the fastest growing sports in Texas and American pickleball.

As has been the case since day one, pickleball is a sport for all ages. That's why a lot of money goes into the professional game, its facilities and venues, and its core programming, says Connor Pardoe, founder and CEO of the Professional Pickleball Association. It's great to see that the Stars have incorporated pickleball into their programming, especially here in Dallas, which has quickly become the center of the pickleball universe.

Alberts also has a personal interest in improving youth sports. He has been surrounded by sports almost all his life. He played Division III basketball at Ripon College in Wisconsin in the late 1980s and early 1990s, where he was the team's co-captain.

I would have liked to have had this opportunity when I went to school. We've never had anything like this, he said. I mean, honestly, I'm jealous of these kids. This is incredible for everyone, whether you're a gym rat or a casual player. Having access to these facilities will give so many children the opportunity to take up sport as more than just a hobby, if they wish.