Nigeria suffers an early exit as Egypt progresses at the World Team Championships





The Egyptian women's team qualified for the second round of the ongoing 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTTC) to be held in South Korea after finishing second in their group at the tournament. However, the Egyptian men's team eventually managed to salvage a win against Thailand in all their matches in South Korea, as Nigeria led the exit of African teams from the tournament. Egypt, who were in the same group as Romania, Iran, Portugal and Thailand, were winless from the start of the competition, but the African champions salvaged a 3-1 win over Thailand to finish fourth in the group, ahead of Thailand. Unlike Egypt, African teams such as Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa and Madagascar all exited the tournament in the first round. Considered one of the heavyweights in Africa, Nigeria suffered early setbacks following the withdrawal of their talisman Quadri Aruna. Quadri withdrew due to food poisoning and this affected the team's chances as the duo of Olajide Omotayo and Bode Abiodun played against Chinese Taipei, Madagascar and Czech Republic, while the team also suffered a walkover against Japan on the first day of the competition. Also, the Nigerian women's team was not exempted from the exit as they finished bottom of the group, which consists of Germany, Mexico, Slovakia and Poland, while they were defeated 3-0 by all other four teams, leaving them at the bottom of the group . the table. The same fate also befell the South African and Algerian men's and women's teams as they failed to record any victory in all their matches. READ ALSO: Table tennis: Aruna rises in the latest world rankings But the Egyptian women's team led by Dina Meshref gave the continent something to cheer about after finishing second in Group 8 behind France. The African champions defeated the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Croatia, while suffering their only defeat against France to advance to the second round of the competition. Meanwhile, former African champion Edem Offiong has blamed the poor performance of African teams on a lack of preparation, while acknowledging that the tournament would help prepare teams for next month's African Games in Ghana. Support PREMIUM TIMES' integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all. Donate ADVERTISEMENT TEXT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/670157-table-tennis-nigeria-suffer-early-exit-as-egypt-progress-at-world-team-championships.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos