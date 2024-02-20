Alex Morgan added to the US Womens National Team Concacaf W Gold Cup roster





San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan has been named to the US Womens National Team roster for the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. Morgan will replace forward Mia Fishel, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee during practice on February 19. Morgan played in 215 games for the USWNT, scoring 121 goals and adding 52 assists during her 15-year international career. The forward ranks in the top 10 in USWNT history in goals, assists and multi-goal games, while being named a two-time US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year (2012, 2018) and a four-time Concacaf Player of the Year ( 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018). Morgan will be on the roster for today's match against the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, which will open the U.S. tournament. The rules regarding substitution of players due to injury in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup stipulate that the substitute player must wear the same number as the player he is replacing, meaning that Morgan will wear the number seven jersey, which is worn by Fishel would have been worn. The American Concacaf W Gold Cup bracket will be played entirely at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USWNT will open Group A play on Tuesday, February 20 against the winner of the preliminary round match between Guyana and the Dominican Republic (which will take place on February 17), face Argentina on Friday, February 23 and then close out the first round against Mexico on Monday, February 26. All USA matches start at 7:15 PM PT / 10:15 PM ET. Tickets for all matches are available via https://www.concacaf.com/w-gold-cup/tickets. The top two finishers in each of the three Concacaf W Gold Cup groups, along with the top two third-place teams, will qualify for the knockout stage, which begins with the quarterfinals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on 2 and March 3, followed by the semifinals and finals at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on March 6 and 10, respectively. The quarter-final seedings will be determined based on the group stage rankings, with the team collecting the most points against the country collecting the fewest points, the team collecting the second most points against the team with the seventh most points, and so on. , so the #1 seed will face seed #8, #2 will play #7, #3 will play #6, and #4 will play #5. San Diego opens the season on March 15 against NY/NJ Gotham at Red Bull Arena in the newly formatted 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup, streaming live on Prime Video at 5:00 PM PT. The Wave will kick off the regular season with the Home Opener, presented by Trust & Will, on March 23 at Snapdragon Stadium. The game starts at 7pm PT and tickets are on sale here. USA Women's National Team Squad by Position (Club) 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup GOALKEEPS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC)Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC) MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ /NY Gotham FC) FORWARD (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC)Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

