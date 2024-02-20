Sports
Preview: New Zealand vs Australia T20 series | Cricket news
WHO: New Zealand vs Australia
When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 7:10 PM (06:10 GMT)
Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
With less than four months to go until the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2021 edition finalists and trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will meet in a three-match series as they attempt to narrow down their final squad for to put together the tournament. during the summer.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has dismissed rumors of his team being underdogs against current 50-over world champions Australia, and believes they will put up a strong fight in the series starting on Wednesday.
The 2021 Australian champions will field a full-strength squad, including experienced limited-overs specialists Mathew Wade, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. They will also be able to rely on the services of David Warner, who has withdrawn from all other formats to focus solely on T20 cricket ahead of the World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States in June.
We're probably underdogs, but we're used to that tag and don't think about it much, Santner said at his pre-series press conference on Tuesday.
It's always a pretty cool time when the Aussies come around. You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the world, and that's certainly the case.
Ng mihi to Te ti Awa for the warm welcome to Wellington for both teams ahead of the opening T20I at @skystadion on Wednesday. #NZvAUS
BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2024
Warner prepared for a hostile farewell
Warner, who was a key part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in India late last year, will play his final bilateral series against the regional rivals.
The 37-year-old has said he does not expect a warm farewell in New Zealand.
Here it is always the harsh reality that we are neighbors: in sports we like to beat each other, Warner told reporters.
From that perspective, we would expect the crowds to come at us as hard as they come.
The explosive opener sparked controversy eight years ago when he called the Kiwi crowd derogatory and quite vulgar after a series in 2016 when he was on the receiving end of abuse from spectators.
The audience, yes, they got personal. If they have to get personal, that's their character. “I'm just going about my business,” he said.
That is for every individual. If you pay your money to come and abuse people, then you should go back and lie in your own bed.
We're just here to play the game we love and put bums in seats to keep the game going.
As we always say, when I really hear something, it goes in one ear and out the other. I enjoy playing here.
Form guide
Australia enter the series after a 3-0 T20 series win at home to the West Indies. However, the over-50 champions lost 1-4 to India in an away series shortly after the World Cup in November and December, albeit with a depleted squad.
Meanwhile, hosts New Zealand ran out 4-1 winners in last month's series against Pakistan, despite some close finishes.
Australia: WWWLL
New Zealand: LWWWW
Head-to-head record
New Zealand won in their last international encounter against their neighbors at the 2022 World Cup, where they won by 89 runs, but Australia has the upper hand in the overall record with 10 wins.
Matches: 16
Australia won: 10
New Zealand won: 6
Australia were forced to make some late changes to their T20I squad for the New Zealand series
Details https://t.co/6NgWeTbz2y#NZvAUS
ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2024
Team news
Australia have fielded a full-strength squad in their final T20 series before the World Cup and will look to give most of their players an edge.
Australia: Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Short, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
New Zealand have rested their regular captain Kane Williamson after his historic century that lifted his side to a maiden Test series win over South Africa.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Will Young, Mitchell Santner (captain), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
