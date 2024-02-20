



The College Football Playoff will introduce a 12-team playoff bracket for the 2024-25 season, an expansion of the current four-team format. How CFP teams are selected under a new format The new 12-team College Football Playoff field will include the five highest-ranked conference champions, who will receive automatic bids. The seven highest-ranked teams remaining will complete the 12-team format. The top four teams will receive a bye to the quarter-finals in the first round. UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here's a look at every undefeated FBS team Where CFP games are played As previously mentioned, the top four ranked conference champions will be seeded at numbers 1-4 and receive a bye in the first round. Seeds 5-12 play each other in the first round. The higher seeded teams will host their first round matches. Here's a look at the first-round matchups: No. 5 vs. #12

No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 8 vs. No. 9 The new year's six bowl games will be introduced in the quarterfinals. The semi-finals will be played in bowls on a rotating basis, while the host venue of the national championship will be determined through bids from potential host venues. Here's what the 12-team field would have looked like in 2023-2024 On Sunday, December 3, the CFP Selection Committee announced the final rankings for the 2023-2024 season. Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama made up the top 4 that will compete in the College Football Playoff in the final year before the expanded format is introduced. Based on the respective rankings, let's create a project of what the twelve-team bracket would look like for the 2023-2024 season. Here are the final 2023-2024 CFP rankings:

Published: Sunday December 3, 2023 RANK SCHOOL FILE LAST 1 Michigan 13-0 2 2 Washington 13-0 3 3 Texas 12-1 7 4 Alabama 12-1 8 5 State of Florida 13-0 4 6 Georgia 12-1 1 7 State of Ohio 11-1 6 8 Oregon 11-2 5 9 Missouri 10-2 9 10 Penn State 10-2 10 11 Be madam 10-2 11 12 Oklahoma 10-2 12 13 LSU 9-3 13 14 Arizona 9-3 15 15 Louisville 10-3 14 16 Our lady 9-3 17 17 Iowa 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 19 19 State of Oregon 8-4 20 20 State of Oklahoma 9-4 18 21 Tennessee 8-4 21 22 Clemson 8-4 23 23 Freedom 13-0 24 24 SMU 11-2 NO 25 State of Kansas 8-4 25 First round As stated in the CFP's official announcementthe first rounds would take place on the home court of the higher seeded team or at another location designated by the higher seeded program during the week of Saturday, December 21. While specific game dates have not yet been announced, we can make predictions on how each matchup will play out. Keep in mind that the No. 12 seed goes to Liberty, as the Flames are the sixth-highest ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings, replacing Oklahoma, a team that finished third in the Big 12 as the No. 12 team. No. 12 Liberty ranked No. 5 in the state of Florida

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Ohio State

No. 9 Missouri at No. 8 Oregon FUTURE: How the first College Football Playoff rankings predict the semifinals With the top four seeded teams getting bye weeks, the winner of each team listed above will advance to teams No. 1 through 4. Teams will not be reseeded. This means the highest ranked team would face the winner of the No. 9 and No. 8 matchup. Bowl games CFP officials stated that the four quarter-finals and two Playoff semi-finals will be played on a rotating basis in the New Year's Six bowls. Quarterfinals 2024: Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl

2024 semi-finals: Cotton bowl and Orange bowl

Quarterfinals 2025:Cotton bowl, orange bowl, rose bowl and sugar bowl

2025 semi-finals:Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl The GVBscheme for the 2024 and 2025 seasons: CFP schedule 2024-2025 Game Date First round December 20-21 Fiesta Bowl | Quarterfinals December 31 Peach, rose, sugar bowl | Quarterfinals January 1st Orange bowl | Semi-finals January 9 Cotton bowl | Semi-finals January 10 Atlanta, Georgia | National Championship January 20 CFP schedule 2025-2026 Game Date First round December 19-20 Cotton bowl | Quarterfinals December 31 Orange, rose, sugar bowls | Quarterfinals January 1st Fiesta Bowl | Semi-finals January 8 Peach bowl | Semi-finals January 9 Miami, FL | National Championship January 19 Tap here for more information on the 12-team CFP expansion for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

