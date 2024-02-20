Indian table tennis players head to Korea and Japan as MOC approves foreign training proposals









YEAR |

Updated: February 20, 2024 10:46 PM IS

New Delhi [India]February 20 (ANI): The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) at its weekly meeting approved the proposals of rowers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh for advanced level training in South Korea and Japan respectively .

While Diya goes to Paju-si, South Korea, to train under Coach Shin Min Sung, Swastika Ghosh goes to Osaka, Japan to train under Coach Qiu Jian Xin.

Under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, MYAS will cover, among other things, the athletes' flight tickets, boarding/subsistence costs, coaching costs, insurance and visa costs and local transport costs.

During the meeting, MOC also approved proposals for competition for shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhaya, women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and shooter Rudrankksh Patil.

While Kiran and Anupama Upadhaya will participate in the BWF Orleans Master, the team of Treesa and Gayatri along with their coach and physio will go to Germany to participate in the BWF German Open. Meanwhile, Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil will head to Dortmund, Germany to participate in the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) events

MOC also approved proposals from table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra for financial support to participate in WTT Feeder events.

While Sathiyan heads to Beirut, Lebanon to participate in WTT Feeder and WTT Feeder 2 events, Manika along with her coach will head to Singapore to participate in WTT Singapore Smash, followed by 2 WTT Feeder tournaments in Beirut, Lebanon .

Their flight tickets, boarding/accommodation fees, entrance fees (for Rudrankksh), training costs (for Rudrankksh) and local transportation costs, among other expenses, will be covered by TOPS funding.

Requests for various equipment for athletes Paramjeet Singh Bisht, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav and Kapil were also approved during the meeting. (ANI)

