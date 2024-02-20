Borellis, Dyrstad and Hardison selected for the U.S. Women's National Team Open Program





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —Rutgers Volleyball Aly Borellis , Kenzie Dyrstad And Zora Hardison have been selected for the US Women's National Team Open Program. The US Women's National Team OpenProgram will be held February 23-25 ​​at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The program is used for consideration for selection to both the US Women's National Team and the US Women's Collegiate National Team. The three Scarlet Knights were among 31 Big Ten student-athletes selected to participate. Borellis joined the Scarlet Knights this spring after playing the past two seasons at Ole Miss, where she was a SEC All-Freshman Team selection. The setter ranked fifth all-time in the rally scoring era with 1,767 career assists. As a sophomore in 2023, she collected 28 kills, 12 aces, 174 digs, 41 blocks and eight double-doubles, along with more than 40 assists in seven matches. Dyrstad played in all 30 matches and 115 sets as a first-year defensive specialist. She averaged 1.23 digs per set, including a season-high 15 in a five-set win at Iowa. Dyrstad also collected 14 aces, including three on the season against Illinois. Hardison joined the starting rotation for the final 10 games of the season, appearing in 20 games as a freshman middle blocker. She averaged 1.25 kills and 0.71 blocks per set, including eight stops on the season. She averaged 1.25 kills and 0.71 blocks per set, including a season-high 10 kills against Michigan and a season-high eight stops with three solo blocks in a win at Iowa. Hardison hit a season-best .833 (10-0-12) against the Wolverines, marking the best hitting percentage by an RU player in a four-set match in 2023. There will also be more than 45 top volleyball coaches at the Training Center to help implement the program and evaluate the athletes. They will join the U.S. women's national team staff including head coach Karch Kiraly, assistant coach Tama Miyashiro, assistant coach Erin Virtue, assistant coach Alfee Ref and performance analyst Rianne Verhoek. U.S. Men's National Team performance analyst Nate Ngo will also work on the program. Jordan Larson, gold medalist and MVP of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Team, will speak with the athletes. Representatives from all three U.S. women's professional volleyball leagues will also be in attendance. Follow Rutgers women's volleyballFacebook,TweetAndInstagram. -RU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2024/2/20/womens-volleyball-borellis-dyrstad-hardison-selected-for-us-womens-national-team-open-program.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos