Women's tennis set for three matches per week





CLINTON, SC The Presbyterian College Blue Hose women's tennis team (6-5) will play three matches during the week. On Wednesday, the Blue Hose welcome the College of Charleston Cougars (3-2) to Clinton for first serve at 3 p.m. Next, PC heads to the Georgia State Panthers (2-6) on Saturday for a game starting at 10 a.m. :00 The next day, the Blue Hose close the weekend with a game against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3). CONTEST CENTRAL

CONTEST:Presbyterian vs. College of Charleston

DATE:Wednesday, February 21 at 3 p.m

PLACE:Clinton, SC (Templeton Tennis Courts)

LIVE STATISTICS: StatBroadcast.com CONTEST:Presbyterian in the state of Georgia

DATE:Saturday February 24 at 10am

PLACE:Atlanta, Georgia (GSU Tennis Complex)

LIVE STATISTICS:StatBroadcast.com CONTEST:Kennesaw State Presbyterian

DATE:Sunday, February 25 at 1:00 PM

PLACE:Kennesaw, Georgia (Betty Siegel Courts)

LIVE STATISTICS:StatBroadcast.com SCOUTING THE COUGARS – Through Charleston's first five games this season, they have three wins over Queens, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

– Freshman Oziera Ahmad leads the team in singles with a 4-0 record while competing at third place twice and fourth place twice.

– Graduate students Maggie Cubitt and Halli Trinkle lead the team with a 2-0 doubles record when paired together, with wins at second place.

– The Cougars lead the all-time series 4-0. EXPLORING THE PANTHERS – Through Georgia State's first eight games this year, they have amassed a 2-6 record with wins over Florida A&M and Jacksonville State.

Saturday will be the first time these two teams have played a game since Presbyterian joined Division I in 2008. EXPLORING THE OWLS – Kennesaw State has a 1-3 record through their first four games this season after a win over Alabama State.

– Taylor Dean led the team with a 6-10 singles record last season while competing in the first and second spots.

– Sophia Unger and Izabelle Persson posted a 6-7 record in doubles at No. 1 and No. 2.

– The Owls lead the all-time series between the two teams 5-2. A LOOK AT THE BLUE SNAKE -After being picked third in the conference preseason poll, the highest in program history, Presbyterian currently has a 6-5 record with wins over Queens, Lander, Belmont Abbey (x2), North Greenville and Tennessee State.

– Junior Claudia Sanchez leads the Blue Hose with a 7-3 record in singles with four wins at No. 2 and three wins at No. 3.

– Sanchez teamed with junior Valentina De Sousain doubles to earn a 4-2 record, winning two matches at No. 2 and two wins at No. 3. Sánchez recently teamed with senior Lucanna Stone to go 2-0 at the No. 2 position. BIG SOUTH WEEKLY PRICES On Feb. 7, junior Claudia Sanchezw was named Big South Player of the Week after her performance during the week of Jan. 29 through February. 4. The native of Betera, Valencia, Spain, went 3-0 in all singles matches played last week. She won 6-1, 6-2 in the third-place singles match against Lander, and then 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 on flight number three over Coastal Carolina. Sanchez capped her week with a 7-5, 6-2 win over second-ranked UNC Wilmington. SPRING LEI Head CoachJoel RobertsThe 2024 spring schedule includes 21 games, 16 of which are non-conference, starting with this weekend's games in Charlotte. PC will play eleven matches this spring on the Templeton tennis courts here at Presbyterian College. In conference play, PC features Longwood, Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobluehose.com/news/2024/2/20/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-set-for-three-matches-on-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos