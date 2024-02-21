

Image: World table tennis

The World Table Tennis (WTT) has officially confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host a WTT Big Smash from 2024. The Saudi blow takes place from May 4e-11e at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be the first professional table tennis event to be held in the Kingdom.

WTT stated that elite players from around the world will descend on the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah to compete in an exciting event that combines the precision and skill of the world's best table tennis players with the dynamic and entertaining experience of a WTT Big Smashthe highest level within the WTT event structure.

The Singapore-based World table tennisstylized as WTTis an organization founded by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in 2019 that organizes commercialized table tennis tournaments. The first tournament was held in Macao, China in November 2020.

The Lausanne (Switzerland)-based company The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is the governing body for all national table tennis associations. The role of the ITTF involves monitoring rules and regulations and seeking technological improvements for the sport of table tennis.

The capacity of 62,345 King Abdullah Sports Cityalso called The shining jewel or just The jewelis a multifunctional stadium and Sports city located 30 kilometers north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The city is named after Abdullah, who was the city King of Saudi Arabia when the stadium opened in 2014.

WTT further stated that under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation, the country has become a welcoming host to some of the biggest global sporting events. Now table tennis, the WTT Grand Smash, is quickly following in its footsteps formula 1the FIFA Club World Cup, Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Next Gen Tennis, Americas Cup Sailing Preliminary Regatta and World Heavyweight Boxingall of which were recently organized in Jeddah.

The Saudi Vision 2030 is a government program launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that aims to achieve the goal of greater diversification economically, socially and culturally, in line with the vision of the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Said His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic CommitteeBy introducing Saudi blowwe are adding another international event to our growing list of major championships that we are proud to host in Saudi Arabia. More events simply mean more opportunities to inspire and engage our young people by giving them the chance to witness the best of the best live in action. I am confident that all table tennis players, officials and fans will enjoy a truly world-class experience, which will undoubtedly grow the game to new heights in the Kingdom in the years to come.

Based in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee are the National Olympic Committee and the National Paralympic Committee represents Saudi Arabia.

The world's best stars will compete for a $2,000,000 prize pool, the largest ever seen at an officially sanctioned table tennis event. The Saudi blowlike all WTT events, offers equal prize money, and the men's and women's singles champions will each take home a check for $65,000 and receive $2,000. ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking Points.

The Saudi blow takes place from May 4e-11e, 2024 and consists of a main draw for men's and women's singles with 64 players and main draws for 24 pairs for men's, women's and mixed doubles. From May 1stst-3rda 64-player singles qualifying will determine which eight players will advance to the respective main draw singles competitions.

The wildcard places in each of the draws will ensure Saudi Arabia's players and pairs can compete against the world's best, develop their talent and delight family and fans.

Explained Steve Dainton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WTTWe are happy to be organizing the first ever Saudi blow in Jeddah. The Big smashes are WTT's most prestigious events and represent an important milestone for table tennis in Saudi Arabia. We are excited to showcase the talent and excitement of our stars, and Jeddah's dynamic energy and passion for sport make it an ideal host city.

Since 2018, Saudi Arabia has hosted more than 100 international events for both male and female athletes, including football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports and golf, attended by more than 2.6 million sports fans. The Kingdom is now considered one of the fastest growing countries for sports in the world, with sporting activities becoming an increasingly important part of everyday life, especially for the Kingdom's 20 million people under the age of 30.

To maintain Dr. Abdullah Hashim Al-Bar, President of the Saudi Table Tennis FederationThe Saudi Table Tennis Federation is proud to announce that Jeddah has been chosen as the host city for the inauguration Saudi blow. This is a groundbreaking event that promises to take the sport to new heights in the Kingdom and inspire future generations of Saudi table tennis players. We are excited to be working with the WTT to host one of their major events and look forward to showcasing Jeddah and Saudi Arabia to the world.

Based in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Saudi Table Tennis Federation is the national governing body for the sport committed to promoting and developing table tennis across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with the Kingdom's transformative 2030 vision. Saudi Table Tennis Federation aims to increase participation in table tennis among Saudis, develop the grassroots into high-quality pathways and pave the way for Saudi talent to succeed on the global table tennis stage.

Since Vision 2030 was launched in 2015, Saudi Arabia has tripled the number of official sports federations from 32 to 97 federations. Everything from kite surfing to boxing, from beach volleyball to padel. And as a result, sports participation in the Kingdom has also tripled, with more people playing more sports than ever before, as part of a fitter and healthier country, with life expectancy increasing from 74 to 78 years.

Dr. Al-Bar added: As a federation, we want to both host and compete at the highest level, so we need to encourage participation and organizing major events to showcase the sport is a crucial aspect of our plans. Currently, there are ten men's singles and five doubles pairs in the world rankings. It means the world to us that some of these players could be playing in a home event against the very best in the world. It is the catalyst we need at this stage of our development. There are already 3.6 million table tennis fans in the Kingdom, 45 percent of whom are women. We have brought in good emerging talent at youth level. When you consider this, and the fact that the sport is playable all year round and requires limited infrastructure, we really have all the ingredients to grow the sport and get more Saudis playing. I have no doubt that the Saudi Smash will accelerate our journey and help our sport grow even further.

The Saudi blow It will be a celebration of sporting excellence, as well as a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to bringing world-class sporting events to the Kingdom and promoting healthy lifestyles for all Saudis. The event aims to inspire the next generation of table tennis enthusiasts and contribute to the growth of the sport in the region. With a maximum of four WTT Big Smashes a year scheduled for the WTT calendar, Saudi Arabia joins Singapore as second WTT Big Smash host in 2024.

Noticed Liu Guoliang, chairman of the WTT boardAs Chairman of the WTT Board of Directors, I offer my sincere congratulations to Saudi Arabia for pioneering this field Saudi blowa crucial addition to the global one World table tennis calendar. This initiative underlines the Kingdom's commitment to promoting sports outreach and competitiveness. As the world eagerly awaits the inaugural Saudi Smash, we expect an exciting display of talent and athleticism that will resonate across continents, further propelling table tennis into a new era of prominence and excitement.

The Big smashes have their own branding to celebrate and showcase their host. The Saudi blow The logo, which reflects the green of the Kingdom flag, features iconic skyline images from across Saudi Arabia. This logo embodies the combined desire of the WTT and the Saudi Table Tennis Federation around the Saudi blow an event for the entire Kingdom.

