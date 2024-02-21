Knockout phase in sight at table tennis team worlds | Sport





Players from South Korea and Poland pose before the men's team group 3 match of the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea, February 16, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA) BUSAN, South Korea – Teams qualifying for the knockout round have been confirmed at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, with the group stage coming to an end on Tuesday. Despite top match Darko Jorgic's early struggles in a full-match thriller against Wong Qi Shen, Slovenia sailed past Malaysia 3-0 in the final group match to join China, Germany, South Korea, France, Japan, Sweden and Portugal as undefeated teams in the last group match. the men's event. The eight teams secured their leading positions in the respective groups and thus qualified directly for the last 16 of the tournament. The draw for the knockout phase took place on Tuesday evening. China will face England or Romania in the round of 16, while Japan was also involved in the first quarter “From the beginning, our goal for the World Cup was to reach first place in the group. We reached first place and we are looking forward to the next match,” said 15th seed Jorgic. The draw for the knockout phase took place on Tuesday evening. China will face England or Romania in the round of 16, while Japan was also involved in the first quarter. READ ALSO: Excitement is running high in South Korea with the first table tennis worlds Slovenia and South Korea were placed in the second quarter, while the third quarter featured France and Portugal. In the fourth quarter, Sweden and Germany prepare for a possible quarter-final match. On the women's side, Group 5 action ended in dramatic fashion as Puerto Rico, led by world number 11 Adriana Diaz, made an early exit from the tournament despite beating Cuba 3-1, while Malaysia won 3-2 in the other match defeated Italy. group competition. Chen Meng of China returns the ball to Sofia-Xuan Zhang of Spain during the women's team Group 1 match between China and Spain during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 18, 2024. ( PHOTO / XINHUA) Malaysia, Italy and Puerto Rico all recorded win-loss records of 2-2, with each team also having won or lost to the other by a 3-2 margin. With the calculation of the total number of matches in their head-to-head matches taking effect, Puerto Rico finished fourth in the group, behind Malaysia and Italy. China, Japan, Germany, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Romania, France and Hong Kong, China finished as group winners and reached the last 16. Defending champion China will face the winner between Austria and Thailand in the round of 16 on Wednesday, with a quarter-final with host country South Korea in prospect. READ MORE: China remains undefeated at the Busan table tennis world France and Germany were drawn in the same quarter, while Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong and China could compete for a spot in the last four. Romania and the runners-up of the past four editions, Japan, are also expected to cross swords in the quarter-finals.

