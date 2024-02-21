Sports
Women's swimming and diving set for Ivy League championships
NEW YORK — The Columbia women's swimming and diving team will compete in the 2024 Ivy League Women's Swimming & Diving Championships at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center on the campus of Brown University.
The competition, which takes place from February 21 to 25, starts on Wednesday evening with the finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relay. For the rest of the week, the preliminaries start every morning at 11am, while the finals take place every evening at 6pm.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Visit the Ivy League championship central for up-to-date information about the championships, including ticket information, media login information and more.
Every day of the championships will be streamed on ESPN+. You can find a full schedule of all events, along with stream information for each day HERE. Stream links for each night's finals are also available on the Columbia Women's Swimming and Diving 2024 schedule page.
Live results for each day of the competition are available HERE.
Follow @CULionsWSD on Twitter and Instagram for a recap of the Lions' daily events and announcements of key achievements.
FINAL TIMEOUT
The Lion closed out the regular season with a win over the Dartmouth Big Green in a dual match on Saturday, January 27. The Lions won more than 10 events that day, going on to win 202-98.
Alice Diakovastarted the senior day big and won the 3m dive with a score of 309.60. Diakova then closed the final regular season meet of her career with a win on the 1m boards, completing the sweep with a score of 288.68.
The Lions opened the swimming portion of the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. The team ofEmily Wang,Ashley Hu,Anthea WongAndEmily McDonaldfinished with a time of 1:41.74, taking first place.
Columbia's first individual swimming victory came in the 200 free back thenEmily McDonaldhit the wall in a time of 1:50.80 to earn nine points for the Lions. MacDonald would win the 200 free later in the day with a time of 50.28.
Emily Wangfollowed by a victory in the 100-back, with a time of 56.26.Riley Pujadaswas right behind her in second place with a time of 56.74. The Lions kept rolling all afternoon.
Full results from the competition, including all of the Lions' top performers and times, can be found HERE.
CHAMPIONSHIP STYLE MEET
In Columbia's only championship game of the season, the Lions had an incredible performance at the ECAC Winter Championships. Columbia finished in first place for the third consecutive season, along with some incredible individual performances.
Emily McDonaldAndAziza Ganihanovaremained hot, winning three individual events each over the course of this year's ECACs.Ashley Huwon two individual events.Allison Martin,Georgia Young, Meredith StewartAndEmily Wangat various events they all hit the wall first.
At last year's Ivy League Championships, the Lions finished in fifth place with a score of 910.5. Much of the same core will return to swim in Rhode Island this year with another year of experience under their belts.
THIS YEAR'S SCHEDULE
This year's Ivy League selection will be provided as soon as it is officially available.
For heat sheets, click HERE.
ON DECK
Following the completion of the Ivy League Championships, the Lions will compete in the ECAC Championships March 1-3 in Maryland.
For the latest news on the Columbia women's swimming and diving program, follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
