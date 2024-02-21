College Football Playoff adopts the 5+7 format

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff that begins next season will include five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday to adjust the format.

The move to reduce the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembly of the Pac-12. An expected vote last month was postponed at the request of the Pac-12s.

The original plan for the twelve-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes and six overall selections. But with one less so-called power conference afterwards the demise of the Pac-12s, the commissioners managing the CFP recommended the change from the 6-6 format to 5-7.

No conference has automatic access. These five slots will go to the highest-ranked conference champions as determined by the CFP Selection Committee, ensuring at least one team from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will make the 12-team field.

The selection committees' rankings will also determine the seven major bids. There will be no limit to the number of teams that can come from the same league.

It basically reaffirms the spirit of the original 6-6, and that happened when you had five A5 conferences, American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said Tuesday. Having a fifth (champion) is good, and it's not four-plus-one, which is good. They are the best five. …It's a merit-based system.

The upcoming season will be the first to feature a 12-team playoff after being a four-team event for 10 years.

This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022, said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers . We will all be excited to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.

During the decade of four-team playoffs, Cincinnati was the only team from outside a power conference to make the final four, after going 13-0 after the 2021 U.S. championship game. The Bearcats, now in the Big 12, lost to Alabama in their semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

While the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive a first-round bye in the new format, the fifth- through twelfth-seeded teams will open the postseason on the home court of the higher-ranked team No. 5 versus No. 12; No. 6 vs. No. 11; No. 7 vs. No. 10; and No. 8 vs. No. 9. The first of these four matches is on December 20, a Friday evening, with the remaining first round matches being played the following day.

New Year's Six bowl games will host the quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs. The first quarterfinal of next season is New Year's Eve at the Fiesta Bowl, followed by the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. The locations for the semifinals are the Orange Bowl on January 9 and the Cotton Bowl on January 10.

The national championship remains at a neutral site, with next season's title game on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

The CFP management committee, which includes 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick, will meet in person Wednesday in the Dallas area. Topics may include: the cases that are still pending six-year agreement worth $1.3 billion per year between ESPN and the CFP, which would allow the network to retain exclusive rights to the 12-team playoffs through the 2031 season.

