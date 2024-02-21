Sports
ASU's Hunter Friesen shares club hockey experience on YouTube
TEMPE The life of an athlete is very different from that of an ordinary student.
In addition to keeping their grades up, young adults must also adhere to strict exercise regimens to stay in top shape. It's a routine that most people don't fully understand, mainly due to a lack of exposure and understanding of the daily life of a collegiate athlete.
However, with the rise of social media, these stories are increasingly exposed. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 60% of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 use popular content creation platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. One athlete who started using social media to share his experiences is Hunter Friesen, a freshman forward on the Arizona States Division I club hockey team, who posts his content on a personal YouTube channel.
I'm in school, obviously I'm in hockey, and there aren't many creators who film that kind of thing, Friesen said. So I kind of try to be that guy that shows that lifestyle and whatever that entails.
With over 3,200 subscribers and 290,000 views on YouTube in less than two years since his channel's creation, it's safe to say viewers are intrigued by Friesen's story.
Like most college and professional players, Friesen started his hockey career at a young age. Starting at the age of 15, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native left home to play in several elite programs and leagues, such as Shattuck St. Marys School in Minnesota, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, the latter two being the Canadian Being a Junior A. leagues, the best available junior leagues among the major juniors that house most of Canada's elite prospects.
In May 2022, during his time with the United States Premier Hockey League Premiers Richmond Generals, Friesen's career in content creation began. He, his brother and friends were going on a ten-day trip to Costa Rica, which gave him a good reason to bring a camera.
“I've always wanted to start recording videos,” Friesen said. That was just a little excuse to start and film that trip with my best friends. And it just went from there.
After the holidays, Friesen bought a Sony Alpha 6400, a more advanced camera than the one he previously had to record his videos, and began documenting his life as a junior hockey player. So it was only natural that when he decided to commit to ASU's club hockey team, he would take his camera with him to document a new chapter in his career.
While the Sun Devils field an NCAA Division I hockey team that competes against some of the nation's top programs, they also have club teams at three levels that compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, an organization of more than 461 colleges and 13,000 players in the United States. States and Canada. There are a few key differences between the NCAA and ACHA, namely that the former allows scholarships while the latter does not.
We get most of our kids from junior hockey, which is 16- to 20-year-olds, ASU Division I coach Austin Cline said. Where we get those guys from is Junior A leagues in Canada and all over the US. And of course, the NCAA, there's scholarships and all that. Were entirely financed by player contributions and various fundraising efforts.
Although not an NCAA-sponsored sport, the workload expected of club hockey players is still quite heavy. For ASU players, this means three on-ice practices and two practices per week over a 32-game season.
Because of the enormous amount of time he spent around the rink and teammates, it was a no-brainer for Friesen to give outsiders a glimpse into the club hockey grind. In addition to showing promise in his first season in Tempe, where he scored nine points in 21 games, he has been able to capture several fun aspects of playing in the ACHA. With half a season under his belt, Friesen has posted videos of his team's raucous rivalry game against Arizona and a trip to Chicago for the 2023 Chicago Classic, a four-day event that pitted ASU against club teams from across the country. These are of course in addition to videos about his daily life as a student-athlete.
Of course, it was initially shocking for some of Freisen's colleagues to suddenly find themselves in front of a camera. However, thanks to the freshman's light-hearted personality, both his teammates and coaches supported him in archiving their experiences.
It was a weird and uncomfortable thing, freshman forward Carter Newlin said. A lot of guys got it, some guys didn't get it, and it was a weird thing. But I think when everyone jumped on board and said, Hey, it's just another way for us to get closer and be a better hockey team, I think it's really benefited us, and we're having fun with it and it's really cool. It's cool for our hockey team.
When it comes to his career goals, Friesen ultimately wants to play professional hockey while continuing to hone his craft behind a camera, as the film industry has ample financial opportunities. But most importantly, he wants to shed some light on the hockey world, an industry he called an undefeated market due to the lack of content creators involved in the sport.
After all, hockey is played all over the world and is a sport that many people enjoy and have connections with. By posting his own experiences playing competitive hockey, Friesen's channel can be used as a springboard to inspire more behind-the-scenes content in the hockey world.
I know a few creators who do hockey, like hockey content, Friesen said. I get a lot of (direct messages from) people who want to film themselves (on) YouTube or Tiktok, whatever it is. So I see growth in the space.
