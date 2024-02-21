Completed day one of the 2024 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships began Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. North Carolina took the women's lead after day one with 159 points, while Notre Dame leads the men's rankings with 176 points. The Virginia women won their fifth consecutive 200-meter individual medley with a time of 1:33.84. The team of Reilly Tiltmann, Jasmine Nocentini, Carly Novelline and Maxine Parker hit the wall first and was followed by NC State in second (1:34.22) and North Carolina in third (1:35.15). Virginia went on to earn her 17th straight victory and 27th overall victory in the women's 800-meter freestyle relay, setting the ACC and ACC Championships record with a 6:46.28. Gretchen Walsh led the race, followed by her sister, Alex Walsh, then Aimee Canny and Margaret Nelson, giving the Cavaliers a nearly 15-second lead over Louisville, which finished second in 7:00.31 and NC State third in 7: 04.16. North Carolina junior Aranza Vazquez Montaño repeated as the 3-meter diving champion, posting a score of 366.30 over six dives. She is the first diver to go back-to-back in the women's 3M since Miami's Alicia Blagg in 2018-2019. Margo O'Meara of Duke finished behind her in second place with a score of 355.35, followed by Grace Austin of Virginia Tech in third place with a 331.70. NC State repeated as men's 200-meter individual medley champions, setting an American record at 1:21.86 (the record was broken by Florida later Tuesday evening). Aiden Hayes, Samuel Hoover, Lukas Miller and Quintin McCarty improved the previous American record of 1:21.88 set by California in 2018 by two-hundredths of a second. Virginia Tech finished second for silver (1:22.76) and Notre Dame took bronze (1:23.34). The Cardinals captured the men's 800-meter freestyle relay title in 6:09.87, finishing ahead of NC State, which placed second in 6:10.22 and third-place Virginia Tech in 6:14.54. With Notre Dame's fourth-place finish at 6:14.93, the top four finishing times earned NCAA A cuts. Miami senior Brodie Scapens was crowned the men's 1-meter champion with his score of 395.00. Pitt's Dylan Reed took second place with 387.60 points, while Georgia Tech's Max Fowler was third with 374.35. The championships continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with preliminary events and Wednesday's final events begin at 5:30 p.m. They will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and can also be accessed via the WatchESPN app. Direct links to the ACCNX feeds and live swim and dive results are available HERE. Women's ranking (through 3 events) 1. North Carolina, 159

2.Louisville, 155

3. Virginia, 154

4. NC State, 144

5. Duke, 142

6. Notre Dame, 139

7. State of Florida, 128

8. Virginia Tech, 115

9.Miami, 96

10. Pittsburgh, 85

10. Georgia Tech, 85 Men's standings (through 3 events) 1. Notre Dame, 176

2. NC State, 159

3. Pittsburgh, 151

4. North Carolina, 138

5. State of Florida, 132

6. Virginia Tech, 124.5

7.Louisville, 114

7. Georgia Tech, 114

9. Duke, 88

10. Miami, 54

11. Virginia, 53.5 Schedule of events

Wednesday February 21 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, ladies 1 meter Wednesday February 21 – 5:30 PM – Final 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, women's 1 meter Thursday February 22 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men's 3 meters Thursday, February 22 – 5:30 PM – Final 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men's 3 meters Friday February 23 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, women's platform Friday February 23 – 4:30 PM Women's team diving event Friday February 23 – 5:30 PM – Final 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, women's platform, 400 medley relay Saturday February 24 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds 200 back, 100 free, 200 chest, men's platform Saturday February 24 – 2:15 PM – Final 1650 free (early heats final) Saturday February 24 – 4:00 PM Men's team diving event Saturday February 24 – 5:30 PM – Final 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, men's platform, 400 free relay

