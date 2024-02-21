Feed your cricket passion and share 50,000 FDUSD in rewards!





This is a general announcement. The products and services mentioned here may not be available in your region. To celebrate the start of the cricket season, Binance is giving away 50,000 FDUSD in token voucher rewards. Selected users who receive communications from Binance are eligible to participate in this activity. Unlock your cricket kit now on the activities page to score rewards this cricket season! Activity period: 2024-02-21 00:00 (UTC) – 2024-03-06 00:00 (UTC) During the activity period, all eligible users will receive one of three cricket-themed icon cards (i.e. Bat, Ball or Helmet). every time they complete a task below. Users can use the Cricket kit when collecting the full set of three unique icon cards. How to win Complete a transaction (buy or sell) of at least 100USDT equivalent for the qualified spot and margin trading pairs listed below:

Refer An friend of Binance using your Standard referral link/ID or Lite referral link/ID and make sure your friend completes account verification during the activity period. Tip: To complete your collection faster, share the icon cards you need on social media and exchange extra icon cards with your friends! Reward structure: All users who have successfully unlocked the Cricket Kit and completed it at least An task during the activity period is eligible for a share of 50,000 FDUSD in token vouchers based on the number of icon cards collected by each qualified participant as a percentage of the total number of icon cards collected by all qualified participants.

Calculation of rewards : The reward for each qualified participant = (The number of icon cards collected by the user / Total number of icon cards collected by all qualified participants) * 50,000 FDUSD in token voucher rewards.

Please note that the reward is per qualified participant limited to 10 FDUSD in token vouchers. Terms and Conditions: This activity may not be available in your region. Selected only verified Users who receive messages from Binance about this promotion will unlock and complete the Cricket Kit at a minimum An task during the activity period is eligible to receive rewards.

These terms and conditions (Activity Terms and Conditions) govern the participation of users herein Collecting and winning activity (Activity). By participating in this activity, users agree to these activity terms and conditions and the following additional terms: (a) Binance Terms and Conditions for Prize Promotions ; (B) Binance Terms of Use ; and C) Binance Privacy Policy ; These are all incorporated by reference into these terms and conditions.

In the event of any inconsistency or conflict between these Activity Terms and any other incorporated terms, the provisions of these Activity Terms will prevail, followed by the following in this order of precedence, and to the extent such conflict exists: (a) Binance Terms and Conditions for price promotions; (b) Binance Terms of Use; and (c) Binance's Privacy Policy.

Token voucher rewards are distributed within two weeks after the activity has ended. Users can log in and redeem their voucher rewards via Profile > Rewards Hub .

The validity period for token voucher rewards is set at 14 days from the day of distribution. Learn how to redeem a token voucher .

Users will only receive rewards when all three (3) unique icon cards are collected to unlock the Cricket Kit. Any other combination is not eligible for a reward.

Users can exchange their icon cards with other users without any restrictions. These exchanges can be made at any time of the day.

Binance does not tolerate buying or selling of icon cards among users. Any losses resulting from this are not the responsibility of Binance.

The trading volumes generated by sub-account(s) are merged with the total trading volume of the master accounts in the final calculation. Each sub-account is not considered an independent account when participating in this activity.

Binance reserves the right to disqualify trades deemed to be wash trades or illegal bulk account registrations, as well as trades that exhibit characteristics of self-dealing or market manipulation.

Binance reserves the right to final interpretation of the activity.

Trade on the go with the Binances crypto trading app (iOS/Android) Find us at Binance reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reason without notice. Disclaimer: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may fall or rise and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You may only invest in products with which you are familiar and the risks of which you understand. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial advisor before making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use And Risk warning.

