College Football Playoff's New 5+7 Format Will Benefit Penn State and Hurt Pac-12 Holdouts

The College football The playoff ushered in a new era Tuesday when the management committee voted to approve a new 5+7 model that reduces the number of automatic qualifiers for conference champions by one and adds an additional at-large bid for the rest of the field. This change is in response to the effective dissolution of the Pac-12, which essentially dropped the number of power conferences from five to four.

College football's power brokers – read: the SEC and Big Ten – pushed hard for the 5+7 model. There will be some years where each conference will have three to four teams in the final field of twelve, raising the profile of two conferences that are already great in stature. The ACC and Big 12 are also now in a better spot than ever before in the four-team field, with at least one team virtually guaranteed to make it each year.

The new format still retains the Group of Five spot in the table, with fifth automatic qualifier likely going to one of the Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA or Mountain West Conference.

On the other hand, some conferences and teams were hurt by Tuesday's decision, including the poor Pac-12. Here are a few winners and losers from the College Football Playoff's new 5+7 model.

Winners

The ACC

No matter what happens, an undefeated power conference champion will never miss the playoff again. Sorry, Florida State, you peaked a year too early. On top of last year's controversial decision to forego the Seminoles, 2023 marked the third straight year an ACC champion has been excluded from the College Football Playoff. But while the Seminoles are actively looking for a way out of the ACC, the conference can now sell the other schools on a much easier path to the playoffs. Just win the conference and you're in. Furthermore, even the runners-up have at least a chance of getting an at-large bid, as long as they've had a good enough regular season to warrant their inclusion.

Penn State



This moment belongs to you, Nittany Lions. There have been several fringe teams in the relatively short history of the playoff, but few have been as consistently involved in the conversation without actually breaking through as Penn State. Not only did the Big Ten eliminate divisions in 2024, allowing the Nittany Lions to step out of the enormous shadow of Michigan and Ohio State, James Franklin's squad doesn't even have to worry about winning the Big Ten to make the play- to get offs. Penn State would have easily slipped into the field the last two years, and they haven't finished better than third in the Big Ten East. With the way the Big Ten used to be set up, that was tied for the third-best team in the conference. Considering the Big Ten's position at the top of the college football pecking order, third place in the league will be enough to draw significant attention for a spot in the playoffs.

Conference Championships

I'm not saying conference championship games haven't mattered in recent years (although the Florida State debacle was a huge blow to postseason prestige), but their importance has only skyrocketed. Every winner of the de facto “Power Four” is almost ready for the playoff. The top four seeds – which will likely be filled by conference champions – will receive a bye in the first round, giving them extra time to prepare. That would provide even more incentive for an undefeated or highly ranked team to win the conference title, as that extra week of rest and preparation could make a huge difference when the quarterfinal games roll around.

Losers

Pac-12 Holdouts

No one is hurt more by this decision than what's left of the Pac-12. Oregon State and Washington State are in worse position than most non-power conference schools. At least those in leagues like Conference USA or the Mid-American Conference can play for a championship and one of those coveted automatic bids. The only hope for both programs is that they remain undefeated in the regular season and that a number of more breaks – completely out of their control – come their way.

The No. 12 seed

College football wasn't built for Cinderella stories. Under this new format, the team ranked No. 12 will have to travel and play against No. 5. If past rankings are any indication, twelfth spot will almost always be occupied by that year's Group of Five champion. The No. 5 seed, meanwhile, will be the best power conference team not to win a championship. It could even be an undefeated, non-conference Notre Dame that still occupies a place among college football's elite. While there will certainly be some setbacks over the years, the odds will never be in a 12-seed's favor. On the one hand, it's great just to be there, but losses on such a big stage – especially when they're not close – can be a tough pill to swallow.