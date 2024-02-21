Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller LIVE: Qatar Open tennis result and first round reaction





Tomas Machac beats Andy Murray in Marseille Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for all the latest news Andy Murray started his Qatar Open campaign in superb fashion with a straight-sets win over Alexandre Muller to end a six-match losing streak. The former world No. 1, who has fallen to 50th in the ATP rankings, started at lightning speed, dominating his own serve in the opening set before clinically picking Mullers apart. There was a nervous moment with Murray leading 3-0 in the first when he called for the trainer to look at his knee, but after a medical timeout the 36-year-old shrugged off the blow and passed managed to get through the rest of the match. made it 6-1. The second set was a lot more exciting. Both players held serve well, but Murray got the first break to take the lead 4-3, only for Muller to give it back the next game with some bad unforced errors. The decision had to be made via a tiebreak and Murray drew on his well-known reserves of mental strength to fight from a 5-3 deficit to take the tiebreak 7-5 after winning four points in a row. The win is his first of 2024 and the Scot will face 18-year-old Jakub Mensik in the next round. Relive all the action from the Qatar Open below: Andy Murray vs. Alexandre Muller LIVE Show latest update 1708450105 Andy Murray 6-1 7-6 (7-5) Alexandre Muller Andy Murray's response: “The last few months have been tough for me on the pitch, obviously I haven't won many games and lost a lot of good games too, it was close at the end, I was happy to get through it, so many people came to watch a first round match. “Proud that I got through the competition and won again, happy for my team, who worked hard and tried to find solutions. Hopefully this is the start of a better series. 'I saw a little bit of him [Jakub Mensik] today's match, he's a promising, young player, great serve, moves well for a big guy. New to the tour, every tournament and match will be a learning experience and a good opportunity. I'll watch a video and get a better idea. I saw a little bit, but not a lot.” Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:28 PM 1708449817 Andy Murray 6-1 7-6 (7-5) Alexandre Muller Murray holds his next serve and goes straight into the tiebreak. He then misses a first serve and Muller gives a simple return, the Frenchman should take control, but pushes one wide. Murray leads 6-5 and has a chance to win if he can break this next point. Muller hits the net first, his second serve comes into play, but Murray smokes a backhand return over the net and Muller clears it. Murray wins the tiebreak and the match in straight sets! Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:23 PM 1708449659 *Andy Murray 6-1 6-6 Alexandre Muller Better from Murray! He holds his next serve with a drop shot volley, but now has to break a few times to get it over the line. The Scot drills a backhand into the net to give Muller the advantage, but Murray manages to get to the net to hit a drop shot and win the point! It's a break, but Muller leads 5-4. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:20 PM 1708449478 *Andy Murray 6-1 6-6 Alexandre Muller That's quality from Muller, who seems to have all the time in the world to get Murray's return and get the next two points from his own serve. Murray is the one under pressure. He finds the net on his first serve, allowing Muller to rally. The Frenchman takes control and wins the point with a brilliant drop shot. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:17 PM 1708449292 Andy Murray 6-1 6-6 Alexandre Müller* Who will take this tiebreak? Alexandre Muller has the first serve and wins the rally with a forehand drive down the right side of the court. Murray's response is to come to the net from his own serve and Muller backhands a cross-court whip wide of the touchline. Murray's second serve is of good quality and he takes the lead 2-1. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:14 PM 1708449179 Andy Murray 6-1 6-6 Alexandre Müller* Murray, forced to hold, opens with two fantastic serves to take a 30-0 lead, but missing his first serve allows Muller to get back into the match and takes control of the match. Murray doesn't back down though, the next two rallies are his and were headed to a tiebreak. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:12 PM 1708448952 *Andy Murray 6-1 5-6 Alexandre Muller The change in balls makes them jump through them with more pace and bounce, which is good for the servers. Muller takes the first point, but Murray fights through the next rally to claim the second point. A wayward backhand from the Scot sends Muller back into the lead before Murray pushes a return too far over the back of the court. Muller gets two chances to hold on. He misses the first one. He doesn't miss the second. Murray must hold serve to force a tiebreak. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:09 PM 1708448769 Andy Murray 6-1 5-5 Alexandre Muller* The crowd has enjoyed this fight back from Alexandre Muller and are really enjoying the battle that takes place between these two. Andy Murray starts the next match, which he has to win, by taking the first two points. He likes love is fast fashion and stays in the set. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:06 PM 1708448562 *Andy Murray 6-1 4-5 Alexandre Muller Muller's entire game plan now switches to drop shots as the 36-year-old Murray struggles to get up the field and chase it down. The Frenchman gets a lot of success out of it. A half-volley from Murray in the next rally is quality: he gets the ball over the net and forces Muller to send the return wide. Muller sends a body serve down and follows the entire court perfectly to gain the advantage. Despite being the aggressor in the next rally, Murray hits a backhand into the net and Muller secures the hold. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 5:02 PM 1708448386 Andy Murray 6-1 4-4 Alexandre Müller* Is that last play a potential momentum swinger? Murray had the match in hand and let Muller back into it. You can tell he's thinking about these mistakes as he goes into the next game swinging and aggressive. An attempted forehand down the line from Muller puts Murray ahead 15-30, but another nice drop shot from the Frenchman brings him back on level terms. Mike JonesFebruary 20, 2024 4:59 PM

