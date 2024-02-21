Niagara Falls Buffalos bring retro hockey flair to Cataract City | Sport

Tear!

The sound of a slap shot towards the net, the big hits and the wild fights. These larger-than-life aspects are what first drew Bill Koller to hockey at age 6 when he attended the final Buffalo Sabers game at The Au in 1996.

But as he got older, what made the sport attractive disappeared. Fighting is still part of the game, but not in the amplifying role that Rob Ray and Tie Domi were once celebrated for when Koller started watching. Hockey itself changed from a physical game to skaters having similar traits instead of different roles.

Fast forward to the present, where Koller and a group of former high school, college and professional players are bringing a touch of semi-pro, co-ed, full-contact hockey back to Cataract City at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. The Niagara Falls Buffalos are participating in the inaugural season of the Union Hockey League, a 12-team league that stretches from Massachusetts to Wisconsin, and are off to a 5-1 start.

Although a small sample size in the regular season schedule that ends April 28, Niagara Falls has won since its home opener against Soo of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, January 6. The Buffalos have already hosted theme nights, such as a '90s night or a Chuck-a-Duck night, where fans compete to throw the nearest rubber duck into the middle of the ice to win $100.

I've had my ear out for the hockey community and we've definitely opened up in the community, said Koller, a Grand Island native who now lives in Newfane. (Niagara Falls) Mayor (Rob Restaino) has been a huge help in spreading the message and the hockey community is extremely excited to see what this has to offer and what we have to offer. I think we will definitely be part of this community for many years to come.

Koller was instrumental in bringing the UHL to Niagara Falls. Last summer, the league chose eight different cities for its inaugural season after a year of being branded as the Northeastern Hockey League.

Koller contacted the UHL about forming a team in Niagara Falls. Koller was originally slated to serve behind the scenes as the Buffaloes' owner, general manager and president.

But after a pair of head coaches resigned during the preseason, Koller is now behind the team bench, giving the team four years of experience as a coach and nearly two decades as a referee.

What made Niagara Falls a desirable destination for a franchise, according to the UHL, is hockey's strong ties to the Western New York community, ranging from the Sabers to youth and travel hockey leagues such as the Niagara Junior Purple Eagles.

Every year a new organization pops up, while the number of children still remains

interested in hockey, Koller said. Niagara Falls was definitely chosen because there is no junior team. There is no major competition from which a professional or semi-professional team can operate. And with the highest level of college teams in the area, Niagara Falls was just an easy choice.

As a new team, the Buffalos obviously had to build their roster through word of mouth. When Koller organized the first tryout session at the end of September, only five skaters were present.

But word quickly spread as Koller began contacting two to five new players each week. The Buffalos currently have 27 players on their roster, large enough for Koller to have plenty ready to skate since not everyone is available every week due to other commitments.

When Kyle Granville saw an advertisement about the UHL starting a franchise in Niagara Falls, he knew he had to join the team and attended the opening tryout. The Lockport native last played professionally nine years ago, but an injury forced his retirement. Competing in the men's competitions didn't provide the same excitement and for Granville, 37, the new opportunity filled that void.

As of Tuesday, Granville leads all UHL players in assists (17) and points (21), including a 5-assist game in an 8-1 home win against Toledo on Feb. 10. Not only did Granville enjoy playing alongside players like former UMass player and Lancaster native Brianna Colucci, playing in front of his family and friends is another highlight of being in Buffalo.

When I played professionally, my family only made one trip (and) that's when I scored my first professional goal, Granville said. But they can come to any game now, especially to have them there. My friends come out. They never had the chance to see me play at a competitive level.

Competitiveness also entails costs. Niagara Falls players pay a $25 fee for each game and practice. The team also receives nearly $15,000 from sponsorships.

The player and sponsorship fees will help the Buffaloes pay most of a $30,000 bill for the entire season, including ice time, hotel bookings and van rentals, with travel schedules planned well in advance.

With even more in store for community-wide events, even in the offseason, the Buffalos hope the foundation laid this season will continue to attract fans in addition to postseason competition.

This could be a very good thing in the future, Granville said. I know there are a lot of young players coming up in this area, this could be a home for them. So as much as this continues to grow, this could be a place for them to skate.

Niagara Falls returns to action against Flint (Michigan) at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion on Saturday at 7 p.m.