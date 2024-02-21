A strong finish leaves Hruby one shot clear of the Prestige lead





LA QUINTA, California. Despite some hiccups in the final half of Tuesday's round, No. 5 Washington remains in contention at The Prestige at PGA West, tied for 5e At 9 o'clock. The Huskies shot one over as a team that day but were able to salvage the round over the final three holes, reeling in four birdies without a blemish and sitting just two shots outside of third place. “Overall it was a tough day for us and we didn't have our best stuff,” the head coach said Alan Murray said. “The course was good to score today and some teams took advantage of it, but it was just a battle for momentum for us. “Golf can give you those days from time to time and we'll learn from them and move forward better. What was really nice was we finished well with a couple of birdies coming in, so that gives us a bit of momentum heading into the round of tomorrow.” Two of those four birdies came from the sticks Peter Hruby who is just one shot off the lead at -8, firing a three-under 68 for the round. “It was another really solid day from Petr, he continues to show his quality as a player,” Murray said. Teddy Lin battled back to even par for the round and three under at the weekend with a pair of birdies on the front nine. Just like the day before, Taehoon song And Bo Peng matched the scores in the second round and came within one-over for the tournament. “Teddy got off to a slow start and fought back to equalize,” Murray continued. “He could have gotten it under par with a good chance on the last (hole) that slipped by. Both Bo and Taehoon shot two over and snuck fast.” It was a tough day for the true freshmen Find Koelle who put himself in a decent position with one over midway through the round, but faltered for a 77 down the stretch. “Finn had a tough day, but he's a tough guy and we know he'll bounce back,” Murray said. In the individual tournament at The Golf Club at Terra Lago, Justin Hopkins has hit a season low of 72 and is at three this weekend. In the meantime, Drew Warford shot a three-over 75, highlighted by an eagle on 14. “We are way behind the lead so some great work from us and help from the leaders is needed for the win, but we are within touching distance of second place,” Murray concluded. “We just have to play tomorrow and score well and see where that takes us.” For more information about the UW men's golf team, follow @UW_MGolf on X and Instagram.

