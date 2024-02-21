Former Saguaro football coach Zak Hill is joining the Seattle Seahawks





A week after leaving Scottsdale Saguaro to join the American Leadership Gilbert North front office and football staff, Zak Hill is back on the road. He said he got a call from the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, interviewed, got the job and had his first day with the NFL team on Monday. Hill, the former Arizona State offensive coordinator who led Saguaro to the 6A state football title in his first year as head coach, said he will provide quality control on the offense along with the Seahawks' quarterbacks. “I've wanted to get into the NFL for a long time,” Hill said. “I had the opportunity to be hired with the right people. They interviewed me on Saturday morning and called and offered me the job on Saturday evening. We took care of some things on Sunday and I flew out yesterday (Monday).” Hill grew up in Washington, about three hours south of Seattle in Vancouver. He grew up watching the Seahawks. He played college football at Central Washington, about a two-hour drive from Seattle. New ALA Gilbert North coach Ty Detmer would have Hill as his offensive coordinator, but he will look to move spots. Detmer also came to ALA Gilbert North to become assistant athletic director. He lived near the school. After leaving ASU, he spent a season as an assistant under Randy Ricedorff at ALA Gilbert North, where he helped the team win the 4A state title in 2022. Detmer said he wanted to bring in Juston Wood as receivers coach. Wood had worked with Hill at ASU. Wood is a former tight ends coach at ASU. Detmer said there is a possibility to move Wood into the OC role. “We're still working through some of those things,” Detmer said. Detmer has made the move from ALA Queen Creek to Gilbert North. He said Max Hall will remain at ALA Queen Creek as offensive coordinator and James Verenski will remain as defensive coordinator, where he will coach under Rich Edwards, who has returned to lead the program after leading it to the 3A title in 2019 brought. ALA Queen Creek reached the Open playoff the past three seasons under Detmer, out of 4A, 5A and last season in 6A. Edwards said the assistants will remain in place at both schools. “I don't need to come in and put my stamp on anything,” Edwards said. “Whatever stamp I have was already there. Ty didn't come in and change a lot of things. He definitely added things with his knowledge and expertise. “James and Max and the whole staff are all staying there. We knew there would be some upset people. What we were trying to do was what was best for each ALA school. And as little change as possible at Gilbert North and Queen. Creek was our biggest target. I think we were able to achieve that.” To suggest ideas for human interest stories and other news, reach Obert at[email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him furtherX, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/02/20/zak-hill-joins-seattle-seahawks-former-saguaro-football-coach/72673989007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos