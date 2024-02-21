Sports
Clemson hockey upsets No. 1 FAU to advance to the title game
After a four-goal comeback against the No. 3 Florida Gators last Friday, the No. 6 Clemson club ice hockey team once again did the impossible and defeated the No. 1 Florida Atlantic Owls by a score of 6-4 to advance to the championship game of College Hockey South for the first time in the club's history.
While the Tigers fell in the championship game, the performance came after a hard-earned comeback against the Owls.
Clemson captain Thomas Samuelsen struck first with enough precision to knock the Florida Atlantic goalie's water bottle off the top of the net for the Tigers, assisted by Cade Heinold and Brian Blomquist at 7:08 of the opening period. However, Florida Atlantic equalized and took a 2-1 lead before the end of the period.
Less than six minutes into the middle frame, the Owls extended their lead to 3-1, and Clemson found itself in a nearly identical situation to the night before. But this time, the Tigers were more confident in their ability to come from behind.
Over the next half hour, Clemson completed its second consecutive multi-goal comeback, led by a four-goal third period, to defeat the No. 1 seed and advance to the first-ever CHS championship game.
With 7:45 left in the second, Heinold got the Tigers within one minute on the power play with help from Samuelsen and Herb Kopf, thanks to a high-slot wrister from the top of the circle. Down by just one goal with twenty minutes remaining, Clemson headed to the locker room for the second intermission, with the opportunity of a lifetime now in sight.
Just 20 seconds into the final period, Kopf did what he does best, scoring to tie the game at 3-3, netting a quick cross-ice pass from Heinold. A few minutes later, Florida Atlantic's netminder blocked Santiago Diaz's shot, then Kopf scored the rebound to give Clemson a 4-3 lead.
The Owls tied the score at 4-4 less than a minute after Kopf's equalizer, but the deadlock did not last long. Will Van Sicklin scored his fifth goal of the season with 2:38 remaining to restore the Tigers' lead.
The prospect of another equalizer within striking distance prompted the Owls to withdraw their goalkeeper and add a sixth striker. However, the move backfired for Florida Atlantic as Heinold sealed Clemson's fate with an empty-netter with half a second on the clock.
The Tigers jumped off the bench and made their way to Parker Dietz to celebrate on the ice, leaving Florida Atlantic and everyone watching the game stunned.
Obviously, as we enter the late part of the season, every game is a big one, Kopf said. It was great to get that done so we all know we can play with good teams and get wins.
Alex Wallace shared Kopf's sentiment, saying: “These wins were big for us, but tomorrow is a new day and a new game.” We have to come with a lot of intensity and play our game.
The next day, Clemson lost a hard-fought battle 4-1 to the Tennessee Volunteers for the Ameritrans Cup. The loss placed the Tigers second overall in the tournament, an impressive feat for their first-ever appearance in the CHS Championship.
The team is not discouraged by the loss, the players are incredibly proud of each other and their achievements as a team. They look forward to proving they are a force to be reckoned with in the coming weeks, starting with their third and final game against the South Carolina Gamecocks of this academic year next weekend.
The final leg of the Palmetto Cup will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 24. The Clemson team encourages everyone to attend and support them as they face their rivals in the final game of the regular season.
