Hugo Weaving and Phoenix Raei film twists

ROOSTER

Written and directed by Mark Leonard Winter

101 minutes, rated MA

Selected cinemas

Reviewed by JAKE WILSON The first 15 minutes of Rooster raise more confusion than expectation, but they do suggest that new writer-director Mark Leonard Winter, better known as an actor in Australian film and TV, has a penchant for the surreal. We open with an ominous scene: a cop (Phoenix Raei) parked on the side of the road at night, a man hanging from a bare tree above him, and a naked woman (Isabelle Dupre) wandering out of the darkness , with her hand in her hands. cock of the title. Then it turns out it was all a dream, and we follow Dan, the cop, as he goes about his waking life: feeding the chooks on his estate, driving through the bush to work, listening to Bach, and dealing with a disturbed childhood friend (Rhys Mitchell) who exposes himself outside a school, confirming the film's dual preoccupation with fowl and nudity (quick, what's another word for rooster?). Phoenix Raei (Dan) and Hugo Weaving (Hermit) gradually realize that they are pretty much the same. Credit: Sarah Enticknap Basically, we were wondering if this was all a dream too, until the friend turns up in a shallow forest grave, an apparent suicide. Blamed for not doing more to intervene, Dan stares mournfully through a rain-soaked window at the fields surrounding the portable police station, while an off-camera choir wordlessly laments his plight.

It's a long way around the shed to get to a traditional buddy movie, in which two guys from different walks of life gradually realize that they're kind of the same. Shell shaken by one loss after another, the lonely, sweet-natured Dan ventures further into the bush, where he meets his spirit animal in the form of a dashing old-timer (Hugo Weaving), identified in the credits as the Hermit, drinking and smoked himself to death in a makeshift hut. With his bushy beard and colorful vocabulary, the Hermit is outwardly rough as guts, but also a sensitive soul with a wealth of earthly wisdom, a magical derro, so to speak. His growling, gesticulating, larger-than-life performances suggest he might be at home on stage in a revival of A piece of imaginationone of many earlier vehicles for this enduring Australian myth. Loading When the two cross paths, Dan is still in investigator mode, hoping to clear up some nagging insecurities about his friend's death. But he soon abandons any trace of the police's behavior and moves in with the Hermit for a while (how long is not entirely clear, but practical questions about this are apparently not the intention). All kinds of bonding activities ensue, of the kind sometimes called homosocial, which is to say intimate, frankly, but based on the insight that every man is straight as a dice. Nude table tennis plays an important role, as do ritualized urination and confessional monologues, usually filmed with the actors isolated in close-up and edited to indicate that the characters cannot meet each other's gaze.

