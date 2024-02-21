Perfetto scores 100th goal as Terriers beat Brown 16-10





Next game: Navy 2-3-2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ March 02 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Navy History PROVIDENCE, RI – Graduated student Louis Perfect scored his 100th career goal as part of a nine-point afternoon to lead the Boston University men's lacrosse team to a 16-10 victory over Brown on Tuesday afternoon at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Perfetto tied the single-game program record with seven goals and added two assists to set a new personal best with nine points. His seventh goal proved to be history-making, as he became the only player in program history to record 100 goals and 100 assists as a Terrier. Junior Brenden Kelly recorded a career-best five points thanks to an assist and a career-high four goals. Graduated student Vince D'Alto earned six points (2g, 4a) while a senior Tommy Bourque scored three points on one goal and two assists. Junior Matthew Fritz went 9-of-13 on the face-off X with five ground balls and scored his first goal as a Terrier. Graduated student Thomas Niedringhaus also found the back of the net while classmate Jake Cates and sophomores Jimmy Kohr each collected an assist. Graduated student Roy Meijer assisted on two of Perfetto's goals and also recorded four ground balls. Classmate Patrick Morrison was excellent on the defensive end, recording five caused turnovers and allowing three ground balls. BU finished the day with 13 turnovers caused and also won the ground ball battle, 37-29. BU improved to 3-1, while Brown fell to 0-2. HOW IT HAPPENED BU took a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from D'Alto, Kelly and Perfetto, with Perfetto scoring his second of the day in the final seconds of the stanza to make it 4-1 after 15 minutes.

The Terriers killed a two-minute penalty during that opening quarter to prevent Brown from gaining any momentum.

Perfetto then completed his hat trick at 8:01 of the second quarter. He batted down a pass during a foul-out Brown and Meyer took the ground ball. He quickly brought it to Perfetto for the finish.

Brown scored two goals in the space of 23 seconds to reduce the deficit to 5-3, but neither side could strike again before half-time.

The Terriers got off to a perfect start to the third quarter, scoring twice in the first 18 seconds of the frame. It started when Fritz won the face-off offense and helped keep the game alive for Meyer, who picked up the ground ball and spun a backhander to Perfetto, who collected the pass and quickly fired into the goal.

On the ensuing draw, Fritz came away with a clean sweep and went all out for his first goal in a BU uniform.

Aidan McLane quickly answered Fritz's goal, scoring just 21 seconds later.

BU pushed the lead to 10-4 thanks to a three-goal burst that started with 12:25 left when Kelly found Perfetto in transition.

D'Alto then gave Perfetto a goal after Kelly forced a Brown turnover with 11:38 left in the quarter.

Kelly completed the run himself at 10:59, putting BU into double digits.

The Bears got back to 10-6 within four minutes before Kelly scored again with 7:51 left in the third.

Brown scored twice more to make it an 11-8 game entering the fourth quarter and then scored the first two goals of the final frame to cut the Terrier lead to one with 9:12 to play.

Niedringhaus suppressed any thoughts of a comeback and scored perhaps the biggest goal of the game with 7:54 remaining. Perfetto drew a short stick and as the shot clock expired, he threw the ball over the cage to Niedringhaus, who kicked in a goal.

That led to a 5-0 run to end the game, as BU scored four times in a span of 2:12 to make it 16-10 with 2:52 to go. GAME NOTES Perfetto finished the day with 100 goals and 109 assists, good for 209 career points, just six points behind Timmy Ley for second all-time at BU.

for second all-time at BU. D'Alto is just 11 assists away from Perfetto in the 100-100 club.

Morrison now has 13 goals after matching his career high against Bryant last February.

Kelly has already doubled his goal tally from last season as he scored eight goals alongside two assists in four games.

Junior Will Barnes made seven saves for the Terriers on Tuesday. NEXT ONE BU will enjoy a bye weekend before starting Patriot League play with Navy on Saturday, March 2 at Nickerson Field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/2/20/mens-lacrosse-perfetto-scores-100th-goal-as-terriers-defeat-brown-16-10.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos