Tickets for a summer of cricket are now on general sale





Posted on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Tickets are now available for a summer of men's and women's cricket at The Cloud County Ground in 2024. The season starts on Friday April 5 with the Essex Men's First Team facing Trent Bridge in the County Championship. The women's cricket season starts on Saturday April 29 in Chelmsford as Sunrisers Travel play their first home match against The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, a 50-over domestic competition. We are proud to host three Essex Womens matches at The Cloud County Ground in 2024, further strengthening our support for the growth of women's cricket in the region. The following matches are on general sale from today and can be purchased online via the links or by telephone on 01245 254010. Essex gentlemen Essex returns for the Vitality Blast in May after reaching the finals last season. Supporters can now purchase tickets for the seven home games, but availability is limited for some Friday evening games and we expect these to sell out quickly. >> Buy tickets Essex women This season offers another chance to support Essex Women in Chelmsford with three matches scheduled. The flagship match is the Battle of the Bridge T20 match against Kent on Wednesday 7 August, along with two matches in the 50-over Womens London Championship against Kent and Sussex. Essex Womens matches are included in membership, and general public tickets cost just £5 for adults and free for juniors (U18). >> Buy tickets Middlesex Vitality Blast Fixtures The Cloud County Ground will host two Middlesex home games in 2024 following a venue deal for this season. Middlesex's opening match for Vitality Blast will take place in Chelmsford on Friday 31 May against Kent Spitfires, followed by the visit of Gloucestershire on Thursday 18 July for their final home T20 match of the group stage. Essex members can purchase 20 discounted tickets for these two matches, while early bird tickets cost 25 for adults and 10 for juniors. >> Buy tickets Sunrises The Sunrisers return to The Cloud County Ground from April to August with five matches in the Charlotte Edwards Cup (T20) and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (50-over) competitions. Tickets cost 10 euros for adults and young adults and 5 euros for juniors. >> Buy tickets England U19s As well as England Women playing at The Cloud County Ground this year, the Young Lions return for a 50-over match against India on Friday 28 June. Admission is free for members, 5 for adults and free for juniors. >> Buy tickets

