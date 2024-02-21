New Hampshire HS Hockey – Girls Highlights: St. Thomas Bests Bedford; Oyster River's Jacobs scores 100th career point

Juliana Grella

St Thomas/Dover

* Juliana Grellas two goals led St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Doverto to a 4-1 win over Bedford. Elise Frenette And Bizzy Pelletier also scored for the Saints, who had eleven saves Kensley Harris. Lizzy Holden And Christi Trudel both had an assist in the win.

Maddie Mann

Exeter HS

* Maddie Mann had three goals and two assists, and Lilyan Blood scored two goals for Exeter in their 6–1 win over the Manchester Co-Op. Kaelyn Cooper had three assists and Elizabeth Tuttle had a goal to round out the scoring. Maria Monge had 14 saves to secure the win. Rylee page scored for Manchester and Chloe Gilroy made 35 saves.

Eliza Farwell

Oyster river

* Sienna Metcalfs two goals led Oyster River/Portsmouth to a 5-1 victory over Concord. Kira Jakobs, Emma Sahr And Eliza Farwell all had one goal and one assist in the win. Meagan Rinko had two assists and Prudence Bellmare achieved the victory in net.

* Kira Jacobs scored four goals and two assists for Oyster River/Portsmouth in their 10-1 thrashing of St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover. Jakobs scored her 100e career point in the game. Emma Sahr And Hannah Henderson both had a goal and an assist in the win, while Teagan Wilson, Eliza Wheeler, Ailish Honda, Maeve Harney And Maggie Callahan all had one goal.Juliana Grellaby Olivia Hobbsscored for the Saints.

* Bishop Brady/Londonderry/Trinity had a goal and two assists from each Ali Pelletier And Finley Hollenberg in their 3-2 victory over Kingswood/Prospect Mountain. Kylee Dumais added a goal and Kacey Yorston made 29 saves to get the win.

Riley Dunn

Pinkerton

* Pinkerton netminder Madison Beyorfaced 85 shots, but turned most of them aside to lead the Astros to a 5-4 victory over Bishop Guertin. Riley Dunn scored in extra time and added another earlier in the match Piper Knowlton scored two goals himself. Jasmine Shattuck, Gracie Menicci, Aine Kelly And Carly Green provided a cap on the score for BG.

* Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry skated to a 4-1 victory over Bishop Guertin. Ali Pelletier buried two goals and added an assist Finley Hollenberg scored with a goal. Cam Despres got a goal and an assist Meghan Schmidt And Kylie Palmer each had 2 assists.