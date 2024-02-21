University of Oklahoma Athletics





Cincinnati (AP) Skylar won scored 22 points, and Lexy Keys And Sahara Williams each added 17 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma beat Cincinnati 95-87 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma (19-7, 13-2 Big 12) bounced back after losing for the first time since Jan. 10, ending a nine-game winning streak against No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday. With the win, Oklahoma, which leads the Big 12, clinched a top-four seed at next month's Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, guaranteeing a double BYE in the bracket. Oklahoma scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed against Cincinnati, leading by as many as 22 points with 4:22 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma led 93-74 with 3:15 to go, but Cincinnati scored the next 13 points and forced the Sooners to bring back their starters. A'riel Jackson scored six points during the run, capped by two free throws with 22.7 seconds left. Nevaeh Tot went 1 of 2 from the line with 13.1 seconds left for a three-possession lead at 94-87. Aubrey Joens scored 10 points off the bench for Oklahoma. Keys surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. Jillian Hayes, in her 103rd career start, defeated Cincinnati (12-14, 4-11) by 20 points. Hayes also reached 800 rebounds in his career. Malea Williams, who scored 10 of Cincinnati's first 15 points, finished with 18 points. Jackson also scored 18. Vann scored 12 points in the first half as Oklahoma held a 44-37 lead. The Sooners are back in action Saturday (Feb. 24) in Norman for Bedlam's second round matchup with Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 1:00 PM CT and will air nationally on FOX.

