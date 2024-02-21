Sana Javed being harassed during a PSL match shows how only women bear the brunt of society's criticism





Sana Javed attended a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Sunday to support her husband Shoaib Malik. However, at the stadium, the actor met spectators who chanted the name of Sania Mirza, from whom Malik divorced earlier this year. The video has elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticized the behavior, others claimed she deserved it due to vague rumors of infidelity, rumors that were certainly never proven, let alone addressed by any of the people involved. It must be said that harassing someone is not the solution. Bullying will not correct or reprimand anyone's perceived mistakes, nor will it heal the perceived victim. All it does at that point is cause individual stress and give random people the opportunity to unleash their aggression over a situation they had no part in either, but to no avail. What Javed encountered was not okay. There is a time, place and certain etiquette required when criticizing public figures, and bullying at a sporting event is not an ideal move. But what remains most interesting in this entire scenario is that Javed has faced more bullying and tampering online and in person than Malik, because men and women don't face the same societal pressures or reactions, especially in public situations. Why is it that women often become the punching bags for the public? We're not saying that Malik should be bullied, but there are no videos of people chanting Javed's former husband's name as Malik walked into the stadium. While Malik is only the butt of a few tongue-in-cheek jokes after their marriage and is patted on the back as if three marriages are a great achievement, Javed's character is constantly vilified. This incident reflects deep-seated societal prejudices and gender norms that place a disproportionate amount of blame and criticism on women, especially when it comes to matters related to relationships. There is often a double standard when it comes to judging the actions of men and women. Men can be given the impression of simply moving on, while women are more likely to be labeled negatively, such as homebreakers or husband stealers. Furthermore, traditional gender roles have placed women in the role of caretakers and defenders of family honor, while men are often seen as having more freedom and choice. This can often lead to harsher judgment and criticism of women. It all comes down to internalized misogyny too. Some individuals, regardless of gender, may unconsciously accept and internalize sexist attitudes and stereotypes, causing them to judge and criticize women more harshly than men in situations like these. When we resort to bullying as a means of expressing our disapproval or seeking justice, the situation is only made worse. Bullying individuals, especially women, perpetuates a harmful cycle of public shaming and negativity. Instead, constructive dialogue and support are crucial for navigating situations and promoting healthier attitudes toward responsibility among public figures. Taking jokes off the internet and into real life is not okay and public bullying, especially without knowing the truth about someone's personal life, is absolutely the wrong approach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1192270/sana-javed-was-heckled-at-a-cricket-match-and-thats-not-cool The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos