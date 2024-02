Hilltoppers kick off the tennis season in El Paso

The team stops for dinner on the way to El Paso. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan The team stops for dinner on the way to El Paso. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan By Gowri Srinivasan

Poplars With spring just around the corner, Urban Park's tennis courts are buzzing with activity as the Los Alamos Hilltoppers prepare for the upcoming tennis season. The Hilltoppers have a brand new coaching team of Travis Gibson (boys head coach), Timor Khazratkulov (girls head coach), Hari Viswanathan, Nicholas Serafin (boys assistant coaches) and Lindsay Gibson (girls assistant coach). With a full coaching roster, most of the players returning from last year and several new recruits for both teams, it has never been more exciting to make the case for a return to the state championships in May. Both the girls and boys varsity teams traveled to the annual Austin Jefferson Invitational, held February 16-17, 2024 in El Paso, Texas for the first tournament of the season, where they had a strong performance. This tournament is unique in that the girls and boys compete together as a team, with a mixed doubles category in addition to the typical singles and doubles competitions. The long drive was an excellent opportunity to build team camaraderie as some teammates were reunited and some met for the first time. The format of the tournament was two singles competitions and two doubles competitions, each on the girls' and boys' sides, and two mixed doubles flights. The Hilltoppers were ably represented by Ryan Sood and Aditya Viswanathan (boys' singles), Nailah Quartey (girls' singles), Nicholas and Michael Witkowski, Andres Iturregui and Axel Niklasson (boys' doubles), Olivia Hamilton and Caris Hatler, Alea Kretz and Carlissa Epperson (girls' doubles) , Sofia Parra and Cam McDonald, Sabrina Kelley and Hayden Kim (mixed doubles). The Toppers faced players from 15 other schools from New Mexico and Texas, rekindling old rivalries. A number of Toppers took home medals during an encouraging start to the season. Sood won the bronze medal in Flight A of the boys' singles, as did Viswanathan in Flight B of the boys' singles. The Witkowski brothers won the consolation doubles in flight A. Iturregui and Niklasson finished fourthe in flight B of the boys' doubles, just like Parra and McDonald in flight A of the mixed doubles. Finally, tennis at Los Alamos has always been a community sport. We are very grateful to the many adults in town who have enjoyed practicing with the teams over the years. Ryan Sood hits a serve. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan Nailah Quartey prepares for a forehand. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan Olivia Hamilton serves while her doubles partner Caris Hatler waits to strode to the net. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan Aditya Viswanathan gets ready to return his opponent's serve. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan The team and coach Lindsay Gibson cheer on the mixed doubles of Sabrina Kelly and Hayden Kim. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan Ryan Sood (L) and Aditya Viswanathan (R) pictured with coach Travis Gibson (center) proudly displaying their hard-earned hardware. Thanks to/Gowri Srinivasan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ladailypost.com/hilltoppers-kick-off-tennis-season-in-el-paso/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos