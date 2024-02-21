Former hockey coach Larry Briggs continues to play competitively as he celebrates his 70th birthday





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Age is just a number and Larry Briggs, the recruiting coordinator for the PennWest California hockey team, is a living, breathing, skating example of that – even as he turns the ripe old age of 70 today. For decades, Larry Briggs has passed on his knowledge of the game of hockey to everyone around him: from high school students in the Mon Valley to college hockey players at PennWest Californiaand especially to his own sons. Larry Briggs skates with members of the California Vulcans hockey team. David Haag/Vulcans Hockey

Larry fell in love with hockey before the Penguins even came to town in the late 1960s, where he would skate and play pickup games on frozen ponds in Clairton with his neighborhood friends. After high school, he played in various adult leagues at the Rostraver Ice Garden and other local rinks in Pittsburgh, including playing in an organized men's league called the Pittsburgh Hockey League for the Clairton Canucks. During his time as a coach and recruit, he never stopped playing on multiple men's league teams, especially for the team he founded and for which he became the unofficial captain, player-coach and general manager; Team MonkeyBar. Larry Briggs poses with the rest of Team Monkey Bar at the Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon. Submitted

As of 2012, the team consisted of players he coached, coached against, and eventually players he recruited to play at PennWest California, and the team is still going strong to this day. He often shares the ice with players who are on average around 30 years old! Larry has been the scouting and recruiting coordinator for the California Vulcans Hockey Club for more than a decade, but in addition to his role there on the staff, he still finds time to hit the ice as a player, now 70 years old. When he's not playing against players a fraction of his age, he plays on two other teams at Ice Castle at Castle Shannon and the Mt. Lebanon Ice Center against guys closer to his age, but in most games he is the oldest. skater on the ice. Larry Briggs hits the ice several times a week and is still playing hockey at the age of 70. Submitted

Every week he usually plays two or three games a week. Last March he had the unique experience of playing against players older than him when he was asked to play in a 70+ tournament for the Hockey club GeriHatricks based in Maryland. He also plays in the annual SlapShot Cup tournament in Johnstown, PA in the 60+ division. Larry Briggs plays in the annual Slapshot Cup hockey tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Submitted

Now that he is 70 years old, Larry wants to become the oldest hockey player in the Pittsburgh area. More from CBS News Mike Darnay Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking overnight news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

